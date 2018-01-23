LGBT activist Laverne Cox becomes first transgender model on Cosmopolitan cover

New York, Jan 23: American LGBT activist Laverne Cox has become the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

The Emmy-winning actress, producer, and LGBTQ rights advocate made history as the first transgender woman ever to appear on a Cosmo cover, appearing atop Cosmopolitan South Africa’s February issue.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox wrote in a message to Cosmopolitan readers.

“Your voice matters, the truth of who you know yourselves to matter. The truth will set you free!” In her interview for this special “Say Yes to Love” edition, she opened up about her dating life, “as a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men I’ve dated.”

The Valentine Day themed #SayYesToLove issue s focused on LGBTQ issues and features a rainbow themed mast-head for the occasion.

The actor shared the news on her Instagram account by writing, “I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa.”

This isn’t the first time Cox, 45, has pushed boundaries for the trans community. In 2014, she became the first openly transgender Emmy nominee for her performance in ‘Orange is the new Black’, and was the first transgender person to cover Time magazine.