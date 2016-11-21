LGBTQ community get ready for Delhi Queer Pride Parade 2016

NewDelhi,Nov21:November is the month when the LGBTQ community in the capital gathers for one of the biggest events – the Delhi Queer Pride Parade. The parade, which will be held on November 27, will begin from Barakhamba Road and end at Jantar Mantar.

In the run up to the final day, series of events were held on November 20, including placard making and potluck, at the Lodhi Garden.

Here are some pictures from the event that saw members of the LGBTQ community gearing up for the big event.

Like last year, this year’s posters too have focused on various national issues. For instance, one of the posters take a dig at Baba Ramdev’s comments on homosexuality while focusing on the controversy around ban on Pakistani artistes.

Seems like the Delhi Queer Pride Parade is something we must watch out for this weekend.