Libyan police seize massive amount of books, claiming against Sunni values

Tripoli, Jan 31:A police brigade in Al-Marj, a city in eastern Libya, released a video on January 20 in which they bragged about seizing a large number of books, which they claimed went against Sunni values. Their haul included books about Shia Islam but also works by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and novels by popular Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. Many Libyans have been outraged about what they say amounts to censorship.

Authorities made the seizure after stopping a truck that was transporting these books to Benghazi. The video posted on the Facebook page of the Al-Marj police shows dozens of confiscated books spread out on a table.

Islam is a religion that deserves our respect. We can’t judge muslims based on these fanatics pic.twitter.com/cxwWPNej2L — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) January 23, 2017



In the video, a senior police officer explains that these books sing the praises of Shia Islam, Freemasonry and black magic. Then, the camera turns to a local religious figure, who says, “These are books that call readers to Christianity. There are also Shiite books as well as pornographic propaganda disguised as novels about Daech [The Islamic State Fundamentalist Organisation], foreign revolutionary books, versions of the Koran that we don’t recognise, books on Judaism, Sufi poetry, books by the Muslim brotherhood, books that call readers to atheism…” He concluded by saying that these books constituted a “very destructive cultural invasion”.

About a hundred Libyan intellectuals also released a statement that was widely shared on social media. “By principle, we refuse to accept the seizure of these books […]. Nothing justifies this repression of free thought. […] It’s a form of intellectual terrorism,” they wrote. Many other Libyans also took to social media to express their anger, including our Observer Ahlam Elbadri, who is a blogger based in Benghazi.