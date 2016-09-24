LIC Employees Federation urges implementation of Supreme Court order on wages

NewDelhi,Sept24:The All India National Life Insurance Employees Federation has urged the management of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to immediately implement the Supreme Court order to pay 50 per cent back wages to temporary III and IV grade employees, who were asked to be regularised.

The Federation, an INTUC affilate, led by Hussain Dalwai, MP, president, General secretary Rajesh Nimbalkar and vice-president B N P Shrivastava met the management of LIC recently and submitted a memorandum of demands to regularise these employees and also pay them their arrears immediately.

The apex court has last month directed the LIC to regularize these employees and also pay 50 percent of the back wages with consequential benefits.

Accordingly employees in Class IV category who have worked for 70 days and Class III who have worked for 85 days are entitled for the benefits, a release from Nimbalkar, said, here today.

Executive Director of the LIC, Sharad Shrivastava accepted the memorandum on behalf of the management and held discussions with the Federation, Nimbalkar added in his release.

The workers in the branches of LIC at various places in the country, had sought their absorption as regular and permanent service employees in their respective posts of the corporation.

They were working as “temporary, ‘badli’ and part-time workers” and have claimed that they had been appointed by the corporation management on daily wage basis against leave and other vacancies of its employees in Class III and IV posts in various branch offices and divisions of the company.

The court said that the computation of back wages must be made from the date of entitlement of the workmen for their absorption, till the age of superannuation.