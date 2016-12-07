License of Indira Jaising’s NGO cancelled for FCRA violation

NEW DELHI,Dec7: Licence of an NGO run by noted lawyer Indira Jaising has been cancelled permanently by the government for alleged violation of FCRA, an action termed by the organisation as “preposterous” and an attack on “right to free speech” guaranteed under the Constitution.

In its order, the home ministry claimed that there were discrepancies in foreign contributions cited by Lawyers’ Collective in its returns filed with the government.

Jaising, who was the additional solicitor general of India under the previous UPAgovernment, had violated Foreign Contribution Regulation Act norms by receiving foreign funds between 2006-07 and 2013-14 when she was a government servant, the order said.

Reacting to the government’s move, the NGO issued a statement expressing wonder how an order could be issued on Sunday when all the government offices are closed.

“Lawyers Collective has received an order dated November 27, 2016 cancelling its registration to receive foreign contribution…at its registered office at Mumbai.

“The cancellation order is on the grounds that LC allegedly has violated the terms and conditions of its registration certificate, violated the provisions of the FCRA, and most importantly, acted against ‘public interest'”, the statement said even as it noted that “strangely enough, the order is passed on a Sunday, when government offices are closed.

In June, the licence of Lawyers’ Collective was suspended by the Narendra Modigovernment for six months for alleged violation of FCRA by using the funds for rallies, dharna with political “hue and colour”, a charge denied by the association which termed it as an act of “vindictiveness”.

The organisation has also been put on the list of 25 NGOs found allegedly taking part in activities detrimental to the country’s interest, official sources said.

The home ministry earlier had said, “It is really surprising how a senior law officer, such as an ASG can simultaneously and for such a long period be on the rolls of a private entity, being paid (out of foreign contribution) for undisclosed purposes in gross violation of rules applicable to law officers of Union of India.”