Life of an auto rickshaw driver in ‘Pakoda India’
In a country were questions about dearth of jobs and demands pertaining to it being labelled as ‘anti-national question’ and ‘Pakoda’ becoming the answer for everything, let’s check out how an auto rickshaw driver handles his life in Digital India.
This twitter thread gives a basic idea of how an auto rickshaw driver coping up with his daily life.
Even though this amount seems unreasonably high, there is some point.
1/ Did you know a roadside samosa / tea seller earns Rs 50-80k per month while an engineer grad starting salary is Rs 20-30k?
Went to a field trip talking to different professions and here’s what I learned.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
After all, authorities may have no idea how an autorickshaw union works!
2/ There’s market inefficiencies in auto rickshaw markets. Unions don’t let free passage of other autos in their areas.
They refuse passengers for this reason.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Most of the drivers are alcoholics. Like any other, they also drink to forget their miserable life
3/ 75-80% auto drivers had a drinking issue (drink daily). They drink to forget how miserable their lives are.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Some digital India troubles
4/ They hate new tech that govt introduced. Local ration shop can not operate r-ration system for days
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Mitron! You won’t get it.
5/ Most of the time, autos are idle. We were there for 45 minutes with 15 autos standing, only one passenger came.
They blame ‘the event that introduced 2000 rupees.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Economy, economy every where
6/ Increase in bus fares impacted their business. People now take bus+train vs bus+auto.
Economy *is* linked
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Long wait for Ache din
7/ Most of them have huge debts, earn 200-600 rupees per day.
Their issue: outflow of money (loans, food) is fixed but income heavily variable.
They don’t end up saving any money
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Some comparisons
8/ One auto driver was mechanical engineer laid off as soon as he was about to get permanent status.
His class topper (85%) has a 10k job but spends 3.5k on bus commutes, he does better than him
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Job hunting
9/ Many of them are considering going back to mason work or farming.
There. Are. No. Jobs.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
some policy works!
10/ On a positive note, all of them want their children to be more educated than them. They take pride in their children.
Also have 2 kids. Govt campaigns work.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Ye tho hona hi tha!
11/ all of them have smartphones with jio unltimited net. They use Facebook, whatsapp and hotstar
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Hmm
12/ They lack access to info. If tea seller makes 80k/mo while they struggle to make ends meet, why aren’t there more people making tea?
Is it a social thing? Doing business that others dislike can be profitable
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
Wisdom ?
13/ Going back to talk to them again today. If you have questions for them, let me know. I’ll ask and let you know. I’m near Chennai.
BTW – they’ve lost hope in politics. Hate Modi or Rajnikant.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018
conclusion!
15/ Honest question: I also wonder what’s preventing autodrivers and hunderds of unemployed youth to snatch things violently. What prevents mass chaos? Their situation is dire.
— Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018