Life of an auto rickshaw driver in ‘Pakoda India’

In a country were questions about dearth of jobs and demands pertaining to it being labelled as ‘anti-national question’ and ‘Pakoda’ becoming the answer for everything, let’s check out how an auto rickshaw driver handles his life in Digital India.

This twitter thread gives a basic idea of how an auto rickshaw driver coping up with his daily life.

Even though this amount seems unreasonably high, there is some point.

1/ Did you know a roadside samosa / tea seller earns Rs 50-80k per month while an engineer grad starting salary is Rs 20-30k? Went to a field trip talking to different professions and here’s what I learned. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

After all, authorities may have no idea how an autorickshaw union works!

2/ There’s market inefficiencies in auto rickshaw markets. Unions don’t let free passage of other autos in their areas. They refuse passengers for this reason. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Most of the drivers are alcoholics. Like any other, they also drink to forget their miserable life

3/ 75-80% auto drivers had a drinking issue (drink daily). They drink to forget how miserable their lives are. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Some digital India troubles

4/ They hate new tech that govt introduced. Local ration shop can not operate r-ration system for days — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Mitron! You won’t get it.

5/ Most of the time, autos are idle. We were there for 45 minutes with 15 autos standing, only one passenger came. They blame ‘the event that introduced 2000 rupees. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Economy, economy every where

6/ Increase in bus fares impacted their business. People now take bus+train vs bus+auto. Economy *is* linked — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Long wait for Ache din

7/ Most of them have huge debts, earn 200-600 rupees per day. Their issue: outflow of money (loans, food) is fixed but income heavily variable. They don’t end up saving any money — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Some comparisons

8/ One auto driver was mechanical engineer laid off as soon as he was about to get permanent status. His class topper (85%) has a 10k job but spends 3.5k on bus commutes, he does better than him — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Job hunting

9/ Many of them are considering going back to mason work or farming. There. Are. No. Jobs. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

some policy works!

10/ On a positive note, all of them want their children to be more educated than them. They take pride in their children. Also have 2 kids. Govt campaigns work. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Ye tho hona hi tha!

11/ all of them have smartphones with jio unltimited net. They use Facebook, whatsapp and hotstar — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Hmm

12/ They lack access to info. If tea seller makes 80k/mo while they struggle to make ends meet, why aren’t there more people making tea? Is it a social thing? Doing business that others dislike can be profitable — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

Wisdom ?

13/ Going back to talk to them again today. If you have questions for them, let me know. I’ll ask and let you know. I’m near Chennai. BTW – they’ve lost hope in politics. Hate Modi or Rajnikant. — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) January 31, 2018

conclusion!