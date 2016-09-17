Life returns to normal in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Sep 17 : Life was back to normal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday following a peaceful dawn-to-dusk shutdown Friday on the Cauvery waters dispute, marred only by the death of a self-immolation victim.

Private schools, shops, petrol pumps and other establishments that were closed on Friday, resumed their business.

The Chennai city wore a washed look owing to overnight rains.

The general strike on Friday was called by different organisations representing farmers, traders, transporters demanding Cauvery river water and protesting against attacks on Tamils and their property in Karnataka.

Several buses and trucks from Tamil Nadu were burnt to ashes by the trouble mongers in Karnataka over Supreme Court’s modified order on September 12 to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu.

There were several incidents in which Tamil Nadu truck drivers were humiliated and assaulted by the demonstrators in Karnataka.

A member of Naam Tamizhar Katchi party, had also succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday after he tried to self-immolate himself here on Thursday.

His body was taken to Mannargudi – around 340 km from here – to his native for final rites.