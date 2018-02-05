Lifting life ban of pacer Sreesanth | SC issues notice to BCCI

New Delhi, Feb 5; The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday over cricketer former Indian S. Sreesanth’s plea challenging life ban imposed on him by the cricket body.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued the notice to BCCI and gave four weeks to respond.

The bench considering the response by the BCCI also gave four weeks time to Sreesanth to file a rejoinder, if any.

Senior counsel Parag Tripathi accepted the notice on behalf of the BCCI.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid appearing for Sreesanth said that banning for life cannot be justified in any manner after he has been discharged by a trial court of criminal charges for lack of evidence.

The court had, on February 1, agreed an appeal filed by Sreesanth against a Kerala High Court verdict that restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

In its appeal, the BCCI had said the decision to ban the cricketer was taken based on the evidence against him.

The single-judge bench had on August 7 last year lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI.