Lightning claims 17 lives in Odisha

June 2, 2016 | By :

Bhubaneswar, Jun. 2 (ANI): At least seventeen people were killed and nine others injured in lightning that struck different parts of Odisha yesterday. The lightning, which was followed by heavy shower, also claimed lives of 21 livestock. The southern and coastal parts of the state were the most affected by this natural disaster.

The casualties have been reported from Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts. With this, the total number of lightning deaths in a month has touched a total of 25. On May 1, eight persons were killed in different lightning incidents in the state.

According to the special relief commissioner’s office, the total number of lightning deaths till date in 2016 is 85. Pre-monsoon rains are likely to occur in the state from 5th of this month, as the regional MeT department said that they would occur in south and interior pockets of the state on June 6 and 7.

