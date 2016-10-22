LightUpLoC: ASUS India launches an innovative platform to salute the Indian soldiers

New Delhi, October 22: Technology major ASUS India on Saturday launched “#LightUpLoC”, an innovative platform to salute the Indian soldiers posted on the India-Pakistan border.

“#LightUpLoC” will let users write wishes for the soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC) on a virtual lantern. The lanterns will then illuminate the LoC on a virtual map of India.

“With their Facebook credentials, users can visit <https://z3n.asus.in/lightupLoC/> and type their messages on a lantern that appears on the screen.

“This platform aims to bring together all Indians and help them convey their feelings and regards to our real heroes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” said Peter Chang, Region Head-South Asia and Country Manager for ASUS India.

The ASUS users can write their wishes before October 30.