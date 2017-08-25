LIKE application on Android, IOS phones achieves more than one million downloads

New Delhi, Aug 25: Around more than million users of Android and IOS phone are getting attracted to LIKE application for the unique features of the application. The LIKE application has features like high performance, fancy video processing effect, fast and fluent video play technology that defines the world best across flood of networks and tech arenas. This application would guarantee the fluent user to experience even on low end mobile phones. It enables to embed effects such as Laser Eye, Butterfly, Heart, Frozen etc. to the videos created.

The App is available on IOS and Google Play store in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Guajarati, Marathi, Telugu and Punjabi. “LIKE intends to create a community of common people who find happiness in entertainment and socializing,” said spokesperson LIKE App, Aaron Wei.

He further added that LIKE has been currently focusing on building an entertaining online community for talented users. “We aim to become the biggest online video community in India where youth can create amazing and inspiring content,” he added.