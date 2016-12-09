Like father, like daughter! Rani Mukerji Chopra ‘unveils’ baby Adira’s 1st picture

Mumbai, Dec 09: Like father, like daughter!

The statement holds true in case of Adira Chopra, daughter of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, who has been sort of a mystery to the world, just like her dad!

But as Adira turns a year old, mommy Rani took to the official Instagram account of Yash Raj Films to share the first ever picture of her daughter along with a heartfelt note, explaining her experience of embracing motherhood.

“Having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you start living for your child, as she has given birth to you… A mother,” writes the 38-year-old actress on the eve of Adira’s first birthday and added, “I have become much calmer, more patient and more forgiving. It happened overnight one day suddenly.”

The ‘Mardaani’ star wishes everybody to be proud of her baby as she writes, “I hope I can bring up Adira beautifully, without any fears… brave… wise… clever… disciplined… well mannered. I want everyone to be proud of her.”

Rani married the celebrated director in 2014 and baby Adira, their first child together, was born on December 9 last year.