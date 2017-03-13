Like Goa, BJP To Claim To Form Government In Manipur
Panaji, March 13: Even after winning the most seats in Goa and Manipur Assembly election, it looks like Indian National Congress will not get an opportunity to form the governments in both the states.
As Bharatiya Janata Partiy’s chances of forming the next government in Manipur brightened after the National People’s Party and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formally extended their support, now Congress MLA Shyamkumar Singh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Flanked by National People’s Party (NPP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leaders and their winning candidates, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav told a press conference in Imphal, “We have been able to come to an understanding with the National People’s Party and the Lok Janshakti Party in our bid to form the government in Manipur.”
The National People’s Party and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents at the Centre, have won four seats and one seat, respectively, which will add up to 26 with Bharatiya Janata Party’s 21, five short of the magic figure of 31 to form the government.
Madhav said that as per an “understanding” with another National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Naga People’s Front, which has won four seats, the number would go up to 30 and the support of one more MLA would be “secured”.
He said that yesterday the Naga People’s Front (NPF) had issued a press statement wherein it said it was willing to form a non-Congress government in Manipur.
The National People’s Party’s (NPP) Conrad Sangma said that the popular verdict was for a change in Manipur.