Like Goa, BJP To Claim To Form Government In Manipur

Panaji, March 13: Even after winning the most seats in Goa and Manipur Assembly election, it looks like Indian National Congress will not get an opportunity to form the governments in both the states.

As Bharatiya Janata Partiy’s chances of forming the next government in Manipur brightened after the National People’s Party and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formally extended their support, now Congress MLA Shyamkumar Singh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).