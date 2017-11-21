Limca Book of Records: Indian army beats the world records with 58 men on single bike

Indian army beats the world records with 58 men on single bike

Yelahanka/Bengaluru, November 21: Breaking the world records, with 58 men rode on a single moving motorcycle on November 19.The act was performed by the team of the Army Service Corps, `Tornadoes`, broke the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records and Unique World Records at Yelahanka.

According tot reports, Major Bunny Sharma leads the teams,with 500 cc Royal En-field was steered by Subedar Rampal Yadav.

The Unique act was attempted for the world records at the Air Force station in  Bengaluru`s Yelahanka. while the team Tornadoes was only group to travel with 58 men on a single moving motorcycle

Earlier in 1982 the team was modified and presently holds 19 world and national records.

Major Sharma, team leader stated that “For last 10 months, all 150 members of the team have toiled hard sacrificing sleep and family time to achieve this, making this 20th record by the team.

The modification of the practice as it was to bring together such a large number of people on a constrained and most importantly a moving object,”

Earlier records was placed and performed by the by the Army Signals Corps with 56 men on one bike.

