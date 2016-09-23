Limited edition Lamborghini Huracan Avio launched ln India at Rs 3.71 Crore

NewDelhi,Sept23:The limited edition Lamborghini Huracan Avio, a tribute to aviation and aeronautics, was launched today in India at Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar, which was first unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year along with the Lamborghini Centenario, will have limited production run of only 250 units.

Inspired by fighter jets, the Huracan Avio receives a multitude of singular features both inside and out. The list includes white or grey painted details that contrast with the body colour, a double stripe, again in white or grey, that runs along the roof and down the front bonnet. Furthermore, the Huracan Avio’s door panels sport the L63 logo, where L stands for Lamborghini and ’63 alludes the year the company was founded. A tricolour cockade, the symbol distinguishing nationality used in aeronautics, is also placed between the letter and the number.

Lamborghini offers five new colour variants, specifically developed for this model: the Grigio Falco with pearlescent finish, Blu Grifo, Grigio Nibbio, Grigio Vulcano, and Verde Turbine. It may be interesting to note that the colours’ names are taken from the coats-of-arms representing courses at the Italian Air Force Academy. Other than that, buyers can opt for other colour and trim options via the Italian supercar manufacturer’s Ad Personam customization program.



The Lamborghini Huracan Avio’s interior alternates black leather with a special Alcantara, and comes sporting the L63 logo hand-embroidered onto the sides of the seats. The interior color and trim can also be customized through the Ad Personam program. As far as features go, the car gets as lifting system, cruise control, etc.

The Huracan Avio comes powered by the same engine as the Huracan LP 610-4 Coupe and Spyder – the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that develops 602bhp and 560Nm of torque. The car is capable of a top-speed of over 325Km/h and can dispatch the 0-100Km/h run in 3.2 seconds.