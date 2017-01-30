Limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stands withdrawn from February 01: RBI

Cash withdrawal limit to be lifted on march 13.

New Delhi, Jan 30: RBI on Monday announced that the limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from Feb 01. Banks may,at their discretion,have their own operating limits. The limits on Savings Bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future. While the limits placed on cash withdrawals from Current accounts/ Cash credit accounts/ Overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect.

The limits on Savings Bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future: RBI

