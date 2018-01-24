Limo driver who wants to prove earth is flat with a homemade rocket announces launch date

Self-taught rocket scientist “Mad” Mike Hughes, who is also a limo driver wants to prove the earth is flat with his homemade rocket. His project costs him almost 13,00,000 INR and he is still optimistic about his theories.

The main argument by Hughes is the study of flat earth should be called research flat earth

Not flat earth society. And people should see this project as any other research project happening around the world.

Last year he told Associated Press that, “I don’t believe in science, I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”



This is the second time he is making the rocket, first time he made a rocket and He jumped on a private property on Jan. 30, 2014, and traveled almost 400 meters. . He collapsed after that landing and needed three days to recover.

Hughes reportedly said that he wants to inspire others — and for that, somebody has to do something incredible to get anybody’s attention.

So next month, on Feb 3rd he is going to make the next attempt with his homemade rocket.

Interestingly he is being much transparent about this attempt with this statement, ‘ I never said, this jump or launch was supposed to prove something related to flat earth theory, this is supposed to be for publicity’.