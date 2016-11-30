Line of Control situation will improve soon, says new Pak Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

Islamabad, Nov 30: Pakistan’s new army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has voiced hope that the volatile situation along the Line of Control (LoC) will improve soon.

Soon after assuming charge as the country’s 16th chief of army staff, General Bajwa told journalists in an informal interaction that the situation ‘will be alright’ in the near future.

The state-run APP news agency and the Express Tribune, however, said General Bajwa’s optimism was contrary to the grim situation prevailing on the ground.

General Bajwa’s statement was also in contrast to the one given by outgoing army chief General Raheel Sharif, who warned India against considering any misadventure against Pakistan.

General Bajwa, according to the Express Tribune, apparently suggested that his approach may be different.

The paper said that if the army chief does bring about a change especially in the army’s take on relations with India, this will help Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to advance his agenda on reaching out to Pakistan’s neighbours, quoting observers.

According to Radio Pakistan, General Bajwa also said that the Pakistan Army would continue safeguarding the country against internal and external threats. (ANI)