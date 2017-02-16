Lingerie brands Zivame and Amanté pushing product with their bold ads

Bengaluru, Feb 16:In a country where even a bra strap peeking out of a t-shirt is a taboo and leads to ugly catcalls and admonitions, lingerie brands Zivame and amanté are trying to push the envelope with their ad communication.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett Orchard, both the ad films don’t shy away from showing bras and women in bras. While amanté’s campaign talks about gifting lingerie, Zivame’s ad talks about lingerie that fits women of all shapes and sizes.

“We believe that the new brand campaign will definitely keep people intrigued, excited, informed and involved. amanté was built on an ethos of doing things differently, of challenging the norm and because of this we’ve had many firsts, including being the first to introduce the lingerie gifting experience,” said Smita Murarka, Head, Marketing, MAS Brands-India.

amanté’s campaign is about two best friends. While one is at work, the other is out shopping for lingerie. Both girls then start a video call where they discuss different types and styles of bras. In the end it is revealed that the girl was shopping for her friend and intends to gift her lingerie.

“When you’re partnering a brand whose tagline reads ‘Dare to Be’, a bold idea like this isn’t really an option, but must be the norm,” said Neel Roy Cruz and Vinod Eshwer, the Executive Creative Directors at Leo Burnett Orchard, Bengaluru.

Ganga Ganapathi

Commenting on the campaign and insight behind it, Ganga Ganapathi, Sr VP and Branch Head, Leo Burnett Orchard, Bengaluru, said, “It’s always exciting to tap into a consumer trend and build brand relevance around it. Today girlfriends bring a lot of fun and lack of inhibition into each other’s lives but earlier it was not like that. The brand takes this insight and weaves a story while creating a never before opportunity that’ll make you see intimate as well as fun gifting in a completely new light.”

Zivame’s campaign on the other hand revolves around the thought that when Indian women come in all sizes, so should lingerie and is a montage of different women wearing different types of lingerie for different purposes.

“At Zivame, we put consumers at the core of everything we do. Being in the e-commerce business has given access to rich data. This, when combined with our understanding of various body types, has led us to creating the widest range that Indian women truly deserve — from 28A to 46H. To bring this alive, we’ve chosen a cast that’s diverse, in terms of body type and life stages. This film is our endeavour to ensure that every woman finds her perfect fit, and doesn’t have to ‘fit into’ anything, be it lingerie or life,” said Sirisha Tadepalli, Marketing Director, Zivame.

Rajesh Ramaswamy

About not resorting to the tried tested method of lingerie advertising, Rajesh Ramaswamy, Executive Director, Lowe Lintas, said, “Most lingerie ads feature lingerie models, and as a result, we felt like the category itself lacked a certain authenticity. Because lingerie is such a personal thing, we wanted our communication to be an honest representation of women in India today. We used real women from various walks of life to illustrate just how diverse and awesome they really are. A simple proposition that captured this spirit of #FitForAll.”