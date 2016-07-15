Lion pride of 8 escaped from Gir forest ,prowl streets of Junagadh

Gujarat July 15:Junagadh is located in vicinity of Gir forests of Gujarat which is the largest home to Lions in the world.

Around 500 Asiatic lions live in the forest.

Forests officials revealed that one or two lions are seen around the city once in a week or two but such large pride of lions was witnessed for the first time ever.

The local resident of Gujarat’s Junagarh resident spotted a bizarre event on Tuesday when they witnessed a pride of lions walking on the streets.

Soon after seeing the once in a life time event, people made a video and uploaded it on video sharing site Youtube and the video went viral.

According to officials, growing number of lions and decreasing forest cover due to man-made activities are forcing lions to invade human territory.

It is to be noticed that three persons have lost their lives in previous invasions between Marth and May.

A lion killed a woman in the Gir Somanth district while three lions injured a man in the Amreli, near Gir.