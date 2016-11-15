Lionel Messi falls ill during flight with Argentinian team

Buenos Aires, Nov 15: Lionel Messi was one of several Argentinian players to fall ill during a flight from Buenos Aires to San Juan, according to media reports.

The Barcelona forward and other unnamed players received treatment after heavy turbulence prompted them to vomit, Argentinian radio show La Red said on Monday, reports Xinhua.

“It is true the flight was a little shaky, and some of the players were sick, but this is common when you fly through the flight path to San Juan,” Argentina team manager Jorge Miadosqui said.

None of the players were at risk of missing the Albiceleste’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia in the western Argentinian city on Tuesday, officials said.

Edgardo Bauza’s team are currently sixth in the 10-team South American zone qualifying standing with 16 points from 11 matches.

Only the top four sides at the end of the qualifying tournament will earn automatic berths to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The fifth placed side will book a play-off spot.

–IANS