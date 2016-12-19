Lioness enters Virpur village rests on road in Gujarat’s Dhari Taluka after eating her kill,a cow

RAJKOT,Dec19:A lioness which entered Virpur village rests on the road in Gujarat’s Dhari Taluka. Lions venturing into the towns and villages of Amreli district in the night don’t surprise locals now. But jaws dropped in disbelief when an adult Asiatic lioness entered Virpur-Gadhia village on Sunday afternoon and even preyed on a cow.

The incident happened right in the middle of the town. However, villagers were even more surprised when she left the place due to people’s commotion only to return in the evening again!

In the noon, lioness casually walked on the road and spotted a cow. It immediately preyed upon the bovine and started eating it. However, as people started crowding on their terraces and nearby areas, the lion immediately left the village and returned to the forest nearby.

At around 7pm, she entered the village and started devouring the leftover of the cow that it had killed.

Virpur-Gadhia in Dhari taluka is located barely 10km from the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. There are several lions in the area and are often spotted on the outskirts — in the field or near the ponds.

Villagers informed the forest department about the incident.

Deputy divisional forest officer (DFO) MM Muni said that the lioness has been spotted around the village since three days. “Our staff is present there and we are trying to capture her in a ringed cage. We dont want to tranquilize her till possible. Once she is caged, we will release her in the forest again.”

Muni added that the lioness is habitual to people in her vicinity and has never attacked any one till date.