‘LIP’ Mamata thanks ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’, says won’t ever support BJP

Kolkata, May 19: Thanking the people whom she dubbed ‘the biggest pillar of democracy’ for her party’s splendid win in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that smear campaign and conspiracies were hatched against her, adding that she would never support the ideologically different BJP.

Banerjee said the TMC fought the election alone, although the Opposition was united in the contest.

“We want to thank the people of Bengal. They are the biggest pillar of democracy. We have fought this election alone. The Opposition was united against us. People have given us a huge victory. The Trinamool won 184 seats in 2011 in alliance,” she told the media here.

Banerjee said that there was an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear but the people voted peacefully and fearlessly.

“Those incidents were shameful for politics. A smear campaign was launched against us for the last two years. Several canards were spread. We are thankful to the people for rejecting the smear campaign and conspiracies. As an elected government, we faced several hurdles while carrying out governance,” she added.

Pointing out that the government’s responsibility has increased now, Banerjee said the TMC’s priority is socio-economic development of the downtrodden.

“We will work for artists also. I want to thank the Election Commission as despite several problems, the elections were conducted peacefully. We will make Bengal the best among all,” she added.

Banerjee further stated that her party has ideological difference with the BJP and would never support them.

“I am not a VIP. I am LIP (Less Important Person). I want to continue to live as a commoner. Majority, minority – all voted together… Do not try to divide them,” she added.

The TMC supremo further said that her party would organise cultural functions from tomorrow till May 30 to thank the ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ for their support.

“In 2011, we took oath on May 20. It is a day of ‘poriborton’ (change) for us. Tomorrow, we have called a meeting of all the newly-elected MLAs at 12:30 p.m. We will take oath on May 27. A session of the assembly will be called before May 29,” she added.

The Chief Minister also took the occasion to congratulate the students, who performed well in their board examinations this year.