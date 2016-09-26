‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ to premiere at Tokyo film fest

New Delhi, September 26: Alankrita Shrivastava’s directorial “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, produced by Prakash Jha, will get its world premiere at the 29th edition of Tokyo International Film Festival.

The film will be screened in competition in the Future of Asian Cinema section of the festival, which will run from October 25 to November 3, said a statement.

Set in the crowded lanes of a small town, “Lipstick Under My Burkha” chronicles the secret lives of four women in search of a little freedom.

“The landscape of small town India is rapidly changing, and women are finding the courage to think about what they truly want. Their secret dreams and veiled desires – just on the verge of breaking out. It is this point of transition that ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ explores.

“Though locally rooted, it is a story with universal resonance. And I am delighted to begin the film’s journey at the esteemed Tokyo International Film Festival,” said Shrivastava.

The film features Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur. It also features Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey and Shashank Arora.

The star cast is equally excited.

“It is truly an honour to have our film premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival. I’m particularly excited because it is in a competitive section at such a prestigious festival,” said Konkana.

Added Ratna: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this brave film that explores desire in the context of a changing India. And I am delighted that our film will premiere at the Tokyo film fest. It is wonderful news.”