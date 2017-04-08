Liquor ban on Highways: Vendor in Kerala finds bizarre way to overcome distance issue 

Ernakulam/Kerala, April 8: After the Supreme Court verdict has come in the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, the bar and beer parlour owners are literally struggling to overcome it. The beer parlour in Paravoor in Ernakulam district in Kerala has discovered an exceptional solution to sustain their beer parlour license amid the Supreme Court order.

The Apex Court has refused to relax the deadline of March 31 to close down liquor shops and bars along the sides of the State and National highways. While the Court has reduced the distance from 500m to 220m. Earlier the Court has banned liquor shops within 500 metres of National & State Highways. SC says order regarding public health is clear, excise act doesn’t matter

The Supreme Court has banned liquor shops and beer parlours within the limit of 500m from National as well as state highways. To overcome this limitation, the parlour owners has made a literal zig-zag way to reach the parlour. The entrance is transferred to the backyard of the parlour. The parlour is on the Paravoor Main road, just in front of the TB, where they have made a hairpin style path using slab walls on the sides.

Earlier, they were running a bar here. As a result of the reforms by the UDF government, 418 bars were closed, including this. Later this was functioning as Beer-wine parlour. When the Supreme Court order came, it had to shut down, as it was alongside the state Highway. Then they had closed its main gate and removed some of its boards except one, which is kept covered now. And they started building this new ‘way’ to the parlour.

In the Backyard of the parlour they made three paths with hairpin turns, by using concrete slabs on its sides. An entrance is made at the end of this path. So the 500m distance mentioned in the Supreme Court order is fulfilled. On the eastern side of this beer parlour, there is a Govt. LP school and a temple in front of it.