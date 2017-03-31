Liquor ban on State and National Highways: SC reduces distance from 500m to 220m.

New Delhi, March 31: In the issue of Liquor ban on State and National Highways, The Supreme Court has refused to relax the deadline of March 31. While the Court has reduced the distance from 500m to 220m. Earlier the Court has banned liquor shops within 500 metres of National & State Highways. SC says order regarding public health is clear, excise act doesn’t matter: ANI

The Supreme Court observed that the order regarding public health is clear, excise act doesn’t matter.

The Supreme Court said this while hearing the petitions asking modifications of its December 2016 order, prohibiting liquor outlets within 500 metres of the state and national highways in the country.

States including Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana had approached the Supreme Court for allowing alterations in the order. The states urged the Apex Court that the 500m distance is a longer distance and they need to get it minimised.

Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi, also agreed with the requests and said that the 500-metre distance should be reduced.

Liquor ban within 500 metres of National & State Highways | SC says order regarding public health is clear, excise act doesn’t matter: ANI — Times of India (@timesofindia) March 30, 2017