Liquor ban within 500 metres: SC likely to pass order in July

New Delhi, May 9: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is likely to pass an order in the second week of July in connection with liquor ban within a distance of 500 meters.

The apex court was hearing the plea of hotels and clubs seeking a modification of the order.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justices D. Y. Chandrachud and L Nageswar Rao said they would likely pass an order in July second week.

The clubs and hotels pleaded before the apex court that they were incurring a lot of loss for it. (ANI)