Liquor baron and industrialist Srihari Khoday passes away in Bengaluru

November 1, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru,Nov1:Liquor baron Srihari Khoday passed away in Bengaluru late on Monday evening. He was 77.

The vice-chairman and managing director of Khoday Group of Industries had been unwell for some time and had been hospitalized. The last rites will be performed at Khoday Estate on Kanakapura Road on Tuesday.

In 2004, Khoday had entered politics and launched a new outfit -Urs Samyukta Paksha. When he launched the party, he had said , “Strive to bring together scheduled castes/tribes, backward classes and under-privileged communities under one umbrella for their overall development.”

“All parties, including the Congress, have neglected the backward classes. All these years, political parties destroyed the foundation laid by former chief minister D. Devaraj Urs, who successfully brought the under-privileged to the mainstream society.”

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Bellandur Lake fire: Some areas away from waterbody still burning
Vijay Mallya appeared in London court for hearing in extradition case
Delhi
BJP Yuva Morcha president Anil arrested over suicide of 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru
Bengaluru’s first newborn girl of 2018 will get free education
After cancelling Sunny Leone programme, now B’lore ‘moral police’ wants to ban New Year parties
Ola suspends driver for molesting woman passenger in Bengaluru
Top