Liquor baron and industrialist Srihari Khoday passes away in Bengaluru

Bengaluru,Nov1:Liquor baron Srihari Khoday passed away in Bengaluru late on Monday evening. He was 77.

The vice-chairman and managing director of Khoday Group of Industries had been unwell for some time and had been hospitalized. The last rites will be performed at Khoday Estate on Kanakapura Road on Tuesday.

In 2004, Khoday had entered politics and launched a new outfit -Urs Samyukta Paksha. When he launched the party, he had said , “Strive to bring together scheduled castes/tribes, backward classes and under-privileged communities under one umbrella for their overall development.”

“All parties, including the Congress, have neglected the backward classes. All these years, political parties destroyed the foundation laid by former chief minister D. Devaraj Urs, who successfully brought the under-privileged to the mainstream society.”