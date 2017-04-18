Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrested in London

London/UK, April 18: The liquor baron Vijay Mallya who fled from India has been arrested by the Scotland Yard. He would be produced at the London court. He was arrested just a week after UK set in motion the process of extradition of the industrialist who has been declared a proclaimed offender. Last month the British government certified India’s request and sent it to a district judge for further action.

CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday reported that Mallya has been produced in a local court in the UK and will soon be handed over to India.

Liquor baron @TheVijayMallya arrested in London — IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) April 18, 2017

A month ago, the ministry of external affairs told the British government has certified India’s request for loan defaulting liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition and a UK court is reconsidering the matter on issuing a warrant for his arrest.

“In February 2017, the UK government’s home office conveyed that India’s request for extradition of Mallya has been stratified by the secretary of state,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Bagley told reporters at a press briefing.

He added the UK Home office had forwarded the extradition plea to a district court in order to secure a formal warrant against Mallya.

Delhi Court on Wednesday had issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Vijay Mallya in connection with the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA 1995) violation case.

Reportedly, Vijay Mallya had allegedly paid 200,000 dollars to a British company for showing the Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London and certain other European countries during 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The amount was allegedly paid without attaining prior consent from the RBI, which in turn violated FERA norms.