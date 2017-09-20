Liquor stores near schools beyond 100m shall be closed in Delhi says Min.Sisodia

New Delhi, Sept 20: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today announced that liquor stores near schools would be closed and action taken against those officers who issued them licences.

“Liquor stores near schools shall be closed and action taken against any officers who alloted them against law (licences),” he said in a tweet. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that he had earlier asked all the Principals of Government and Private schools to inform if any liquor shops (even beyond 100 m) is creating trouble.