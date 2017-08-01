Liquor truck overturned at the DND flyover near the Yamuna bridge, with the accident leading to huge traffic snarls

NEW DELHI,August1: A driver and a helper were injured on Sunday when their truck overturned at the DND flyover near the Yamuna bridge, with the accident leading to huge traffic snarls on the stretch, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2.00 PM due to the bursting of a tyre of the truck, they said.

The truck, carrying whisky cartons, was on its way to New Ashok Nagar from a warehouse in west Delhi, a senior police officer said.

The duo was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

Traffic jam om DND. Accident. Truck filled with booze. Cartons of whiskey on the road. Cops on guard. Locals circling like vultures. — Indrani Bagchi (@horror06) July 30, 2017

The incident led to huge traffic snarls on the stretch as the liquor bottles laid scattered on the road.