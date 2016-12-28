Lisa Haydon and Hrithik Roshan on Vogue cover, giving ultimate fitness goal!

Mumbai, Dec 28: She is hot, he is sensual and when they join hands, a spark happens.

Lisa Haydon and Hrithik Roshan, who graced the Vogue cover, for their first issue of 2017, gives us ultimate fitness resolution for the coming year!

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and clicked by Errikos Andreou, the two looked sporty on the cover of Vogue magazine

Speaking about their fitness mantra, Vogue described Hrithik as the ‘Greek God with a mission’ and Lisa as ‘Beauty on the go.’

While sharing his strategy to stay fit, the ‘Kaabil’ star said broccoli is his superfood, “I’ve been having it every single day for the last five years and, while I can’t explain the connection, I feel great. When I am in my transformation phase, I get off all carbs (except the fibrous kind) for seven to eight weeks. My five meals comprise 90gm of chicken or fish or six egg whites with one yolk tossed with a lot of broccoli and beans with different seasonings so it does not get monotonous.”

Adding to that, he mentioned his love for Indian food and dark chocolate.

“I am a huge foodie-while prepping for my role in Guzaarish (2010), for which I had to gain weight, I ate samosas and vada pavs every day for two months. People still get shocked when they see me eat a whole box of chocolates. I don’t psyche myself out-I know how to balance my meals even when I am not on a strict diet,” he explained.

Lisa, who discovered the joys of working out rather early in life, feels healthy lifestyle is just a perk.

While mentioning that she looked “quite funny” as a kid, the ‘Queen’ actress said that she started exercising at the age of 11.

“All credit to my mother who, despite having to look after eight children, always made time for exercise. She’d work out to Jane Fonda and later Kathy Smith and Cindy Crawford in between managing us. I soon joined her, as I loved aerobics and its accompanying music and the gorgeous swimsuits these women wore, showing off their super-fit legs that I desperately wanted. Then at 17, when I hit adolescence, I took to running for both the adrenaline rush and to blow off steam. I started with 10 rounds, then 20, and before I knew it I was running in professional marathons,” she said.

