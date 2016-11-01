Lisa Haydon got married to beau Dino Lavani

Lisa Haydon got married to her beau Dino Lalvani after the two dated for a year.

Lisa and fashion designer Malini Ramani took to their Instagram accounts to share a few images from the ceremony. Captioning the image in which Lisa is seen kissing Dino, Lisa posted: “Just Married”.

❤️ A photo posted by @lisahaydon on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

Such sweet memories. Love the song my hubby chose for me to walk the aisle to with all my beautiful sisters and nieces and daddy dearest together. Can’t believe we all have to go back to work tomorrow. Gonna miss everyone so much. ❤️❤️ A video posted by @lisahaydon on Oct 30, 2016 at 6:07am PDT

For the records, Lalvani is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

Clad in an off-white flowing gown with a long veil cascading behind her, Lisa walked the aisle for the ceremony – which seems to have taken place on a beach. In the photographs, the couple and the wedding guests are seen holding onto their champagne glasses, cheering for the bride and groom.

The groom looks dapper in a white shirt teamed with a matching off-white blazer and trousers.

Lisa didn’t mention the location. “Its love…Wedding bliss. Congratulations Dino and Lisa,” Ramani captioned one of the photographs, where she is seen posing with the newly-wed couple.

The 30-year-old, who was last seen on the big screen in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, last month announced her plan of marrying Dino.

IndiaGlitz wishes the couple a very Hearty Congratulation! May love and happiness always shine on them, forever.