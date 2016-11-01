Lisa Haydon got married to beau Dino Lavani
Lisa Haydon got married to her beau Dino Lalvani after the two dated for a year.
Lisa and fashion designer Malini Ramani took to their Instagram accounts to share a few images from the ceremony. Captioning the image in which Lisa is seen kissing Dino, Lisa posted: “Just Married”.
For the records, Lalvani is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.
Clad in an off-white flowing gown with a long veil cascading behind her, Lisa walked the aisle for the ceremony – which seems to have taken place on a beach. In the photographs, the couple and the wedding guests are seen holding onto their champagne glasses, cheering for the bride and groom.
The groom looks dapper in a white shirt teamed with a matching off-white blazer and trousers.
Lisa didn’t mention the location. “Its love…Wedding bliss. Congratulations Dino and Lisa,” Ramani captioned one of the photographs, where she is seen posing with the newly-wed couple.
The 30-year-old, who was last seen on the big screen in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, last month announced her plan of marrying Dino.
IndiaGlitz wishes the couple a very Hearty Congratulation! May love and happiness always shine on them, forever.