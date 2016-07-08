Lisa Haydon : She would not like to be in any other place than the film industry

Mumbai, July 08: Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon says she would not like to be in any other place than the film industry and finds subjective the perception that models cannot be good actors.

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Sonam Kapoor-starrer “Aisha” and got her breakthrough role with Kangana Ranaut’s “Queen”.

“I wake up everyday feeling very privileged to work in a business where I wouldn’t want to do any other job. I love the travel, the creativity. To be accepted, get to do what you love is an amazing thing,” Lisa told PTI.

The 30-year old actress, who recently starred in “Housefull 3”, feels fortunate to team up with renowned people in the industry.

“The journey has been fantastic. I’ve been very lucky to work with people whom I’ve worked with so far. I am also happy that ‘Houseful 3’ did well. The most important thing for me is to have fun,” she said.

Lisa says the perception that models cannot be good actors is subjective as it depends on what an individual does with the opportunity in hand.

“It’s upto each person what to do with the opportunity, how far you’re going to take it. As far as notions being changed, it is individual,” Lisa said.

“There are many girls who come into the industry and get criticised for their acting chops, being from modelling background or not. Not everyone can do everything,” she said.

“The Shaukeens” actress will be next seen as a judge on the upcoming season two of MTV’s “India’s Next Top Model”.

Lisa says the show will give a platform to those, who don’t get the chance to showcase their skills.

“We take girls who probably don’t have the opportunity everyday to make it as the top model. They come from different backgrounds. Last season we had a mother, this year there is a teacher.

“Modelling is not just about being beautiful, tall or posing well. It’s about determination, creativity,” she said.

The show also features ace photographer Daboo Ratnani as a judge while popular VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba will be seen as mentors.

Lisa says she came on board for the second season as this is her way “of giving something back to the modelling world”.

The show is scheduled to air on July 10.