Lisa Haydon shuts up newspaper for calling husband’s family “Pakistani”

NewDelh,Nov3:Recently, actress Lisa Haydon got hitched with entrepreneur Dino Lalvani at a private ceremony in Thailand on 30th October, 2016. The actress publicly announced her engagement on social media – Instagram page and shocked her male fans! Soon, after getting hitched the actress posted some beautiful and amazing pictures from her D-Day and the photos looks just like a dream. The gorgeous actress shared a picture of her wedding attire and captioned alongside, “Walking to forever”.

Lisa Haydon’s wedding pictures started doing rounds on social media and people went gaga over her perfect wedding pictures. But recently, it seems as if the newlywed bride is not happy with the kind of things that have been written about her in-laws by a leading newspaper.

The actress soon expressed her anger on social media – twitter and lashed out at DNA for a story that reported that Lisa’s father-in-law Gulu Lalvani is of Pakistani origin. Oh No, now that’s so rude and insensitive article which stated that as now Lisa got married it’s time to say goodbye.