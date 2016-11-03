Lisa Haydon shuts up newspaper for calling husband’s family “Pakistani”

November 3, 2016 | By :

NewDelh,Nov3:Recently, actress Lisa Haydon got hitched with entrepreneur Dino Lalvani at a private ceremony in Thailand on 30th October, 2016. The actress publicly announced her engagement on social media – Instagram page and shocked her male fans! Soon, after getting hitched the actress posted some beautiful and amazing pictures from her D-Day and the photos looks just like a dream. The gorgeous actress shared a picture of her wedding attire and captioned alongside, “Walking to forever”.

Lisa Haydon’s wedding pictures started doing rounds on social media and people went gaga over her perfect wedding pictures. But recently, it seems as if the newlywed bride is not happy with the kind of things that have been written about her in-laws by a leading newspaper.

The  actress  soon expressed her anger on social media – twitter and lashed out at DNA for a story that reported that Lisa’s father-in-law Gulu Lalvani is of Pakistani origin. Oh No, now that’s so rude and insensitive article which stated that as now Lisa got married it’s time to say goodbye.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Newspaper Makeover
Facebook modifies news feed to bring family, friends closer
Nine fishermen, four civilians and a minor repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border
Diwali gift for Neighbours: Sushma Swaraj positively approaches requests made by Pakistani nationals
21 year old pregnant Muslim woman was stabbed and burnt alive by her family in Karnataka’s Bijapur district for marrying a Dalit man
Family in Venice, Florida discovered a massive alligator cooling off in their backyard pool
Top