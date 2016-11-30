Lisa Haydon’s favourite things among others is playing guitar

Mumbai, Nov 30: Actress Lisa Haydon says playing guitar is one of her favourite things to do.

Lisa will be playing the role of Shonali in bindass’ soon to be launched web series – “The Trip”. She plays the role of a feisty, free-spirited girl who is a musician.

She was asked to play the ukulele and to shoot a music segment all to be shot in one take itself. With her love for music and instruments, she took on the challenge to try out a new instrument and practised for two days.

Lisa said in a statement: “I’ve really liked playing guitar since I was a kid. It’s one of my favourite things to do. My character on ‘The Trip’ is a musician and when I was asked to play the ukulele, I jumped at the opportunity to try out a new instrument.”

“The song has an amazing tempo. The ukulele is pretty challenging but it was worth learning to play the track on it. I kept practising till I got it right and now that I have got the hang of it, not going to give up playing it anytime soon.”

“The Trip” is a fun and spirited coming-of-age story of four friends, who go on a road trip to Thailand. As one of the girls is set to tie the knot, the gang plans a road trip as part of the bride’s bachelorette. The journey though turns into an emotional roller-coaster that establishes the relationships they share with one another and with their own self.

–IANS