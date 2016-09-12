Lisa Ray to launch perfume line for a cause

Mumbai, September 12: Actress Lisa Ray will be launching her first range of fragrances on September 21, which also marks the United Nations’ International Day of Peace.

She is coming out with the range of fragrances in association with The 7 Virtues, sales of which contribute to the cause of Indian farmers.

Based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, The 7 Virtues sources natural essential oils from regions impacted by war or strife in an effort to rebuild through the power of scent.

In partnership with Lisa, The 7 Virtues will be introducing Lisa Ray Jasmine of India, inspired by India’s rich and diverse culture, read a statement.

The range blends awakening notes of orange blossom, cardamom, ginger, frankincense and myrrh with the exotic jasmine flower, designed to blend beautifully with any of the fragrances.

Lisa, who has also been recognised as a ‘Woman of Action’ by the Israel Cancer Research Fund and participates in numerous charitable efforts, is humbled with the association.

She said: “Our new jasmine fragrance takes me back to my childhood, where jasmine adorned temples and decorated women’s hair. It acts as a reminder to slow down, breathe and recognise the divine in everyday life. I am humbled to have been part of a project that gives back to the Jasmine farmers of India with the purchase of every bottle.”

Lisa Ray Jasmine of India is the sixth fragrance from The 7 Virtues Collection, whose other notable fragrances include Afghanistan Orange Blossom, Noble Rose of Afghanistan, Vetiver of Haiti, Middle East Peace and Patchouli of Rwanda.