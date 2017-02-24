List of 500 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to shut down today.

Chennai, Feb 24: Though the employees had been promised that they would not lose their job, 500 retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will shut down today.

Edappadi Palaniswamy has issued an order regarding the closure of 500 liquor shops soon after he came into power on February 14. There are 6,300 Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets existing in the state.

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had promised the closure of liquor shops in various phases as part of the liquor prohibition move later. This is the initial phase of prohibition in which 500 shops would be closed.

The government in a release announced that the State Marketing Corporation operated, 500 liquor outlets, would be shut down from Friday. The Tamil Nadu Government has assured its employees that they would not lose their jobs due to the closure of these outlets.