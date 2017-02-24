List of 500 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to shut down today

February 24, 2017 | By :
List of 500 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to shut down today.

Chennai, Feb 24: Though the employees had been promised that they would not lose their job, 500 retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will shut down today.

Edappadi Palaniswamy has issued an order regarding the closure of 500 liquor shops soon after he came into power on February 14. There are 6,300 Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets existing in the state.
Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had promised the closure of liquor shops in various phases as part of the liquor prohibition move later. This is the initial phase of prohibition in which 500 shops would be closed.
The government in a release announced that the State Marketing Corporation operated, 500 liquor outlets, would be shut down from Friday. The Tamil Nadu Government has assured its employees that they would not lose their jobs due to the closure of these outlets.

More number of shops are to be closed in Sivaganga district (43), followed by Ramnad (36), Tiruvallur (36), The Nilgiris (31), Tuticorin (30). In Salem district, not even a single liquor shop has been closed for now.

District-wise

Chennai – 7

Kancheepuram – 16

Tiruvallur – 35

Chennai Region – 58

Coimbatore – 5

Tirupur – 8

Erode – 16

The Nilgiris – 31

Coimbatore Region – 60

Madurai – 37

Dindigul – 10

Ramnad – 36

Virudhunagar – 27

Sivaganga – 43

Tirunelveli – 9

Tuticorin – 30

Kanniyakumari – 6

Theni – 3

Madurai Region – 201

Tiruchi – 14

Nagapattinam – 16

Thanjavur – 16

Pudukottai – 14

Cuddalore – 15

Karur – 14

Tiruvarur – 8

Villupuram – 29

Perambalur – 7

Tiruchi Region – 133

Salem – 0

Dharmapuri – 1

Krishnagiri – 6

Namakkal – 11

Vellore – 8

Tiruvannamalai – 18

Arakkonam – 4

Salem Region 48

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top