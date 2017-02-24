List of 500 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to shut down today
Chennai, Feb 24: Though the employees had been promised that they would not lose their job, 500 retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will shut down today.
More number of shops are to be closed in Sivaganga district (43), followed by Ramnad (36), Tiruvallur (36), The Nilgiris (31), Tuticorin (30). In Salem district, not even a single liquor shop has been closed for now.
District-wise
Chennai – 7
Kancheepuram – 16
Tiruvallur – 35
Chennai Region – 58
Coimbatore – 5
Tirupur – 8
Erode – 16
The Nilgiris – 31
Coimbatore Region – 60
Madurai – 37
Dindigul – 10
Ramnad – 36
Virudhunagar – 27
Sivaganga – 43
Tirunelveli – 9
Tuticorin – 30
Kanniyakumari – 6
Theni – 3
Madurai Region – 201
Tiruchi – 14
Nagapattinam – 16
Thanjavur – 16
Pudukottai – 14
Cuddalore – 15
Karur – 14
Tiruvarur – 8
Villupuram – 29
Perambalur – 7
Tiruchi Region – 133
Salem – 0
Dharmapuri – 1
Krishnagiri – 6
Namakkal – 11
Vellore – 8
Tiruvannamalai – 18
Arakkonam – 4
Salem Region 48