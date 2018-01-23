Rachel Morrison, became the first woman nominated for cinematography; Here are the other 2018 Oscar nominees

Academy awards nominee list is out! Christopher Nolan again made his entry into best director category while Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman nominated for an Oscar for cinematography. Check out the other nominee list!

There are some surprise entries!

Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult” has been officially nominated for the best foreign language film Oscar

`The Shape of Water’ leads Oscar nominees with 13 nods.

Greta Gerwig 5th woman ever to be nominated for Best Director.

One female-directed film nominated for best foreign language film – On Body and Soul

All these entries will surely have tight fight for the cup

stunning works got quality acknowledgment here

Do we need to say more about the competition ?

Superb picks!

Show is yet to come!

quintessential works!

Period!

Class act!

Shine like a diamond pearl!

And the oscar goes to!