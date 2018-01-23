Rachel Morrison, became the first woman nominated for cinematography; Here are the other 2018 Oscar nominees
Academy awards nominee list is out! Christopher Nolan again made his entry into best director category while Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman nominated for an Oscar for cinematography. Check out the other nominee list!
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xtA8OaUemp
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/QakODt73BY
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
There are some surprise entries!
Congrats to our Leading Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/06rWVlwSCG
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult” has been officially nominated for the best foreign language film Oscar
Congrats to our Leading Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ETXVVy7MRA
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
`The Shape of Water’ leads Oscar nominees with 13 nods.
Congrats to our Original Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xCKwLmNNiq
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Greta Gerwig 5th woman ever to be nominated for Best Director.
Congrats to our Adapted Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/8BBhPBlB3r
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
One female-directed film nominated for best foreign language film – On Body and Soul
Congrats to our Animated Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/MELHkJhXuG
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
All these entries will surely have tight fight for the cup
Congrats to our Original Song nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jg6DL6gD5u
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
stunning works got quality acknowledgment here
Congrats to our Documentary Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5ohEQIHDPP
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Do we need to say more about the competition ?
Congrats to our Documentary Short nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qcIoleNZJl
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Superb picks!
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CtcVCNZXZe
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Show is yet to come!
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CtcVCNZXZe
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
quintessential works!
Congrats to our Supporting Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/6vz6AR36hs
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Period!
Congrats to our Supporting Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/svIDSk8I6V
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Class act!
Congrats to our Makeup & Hairstyling nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1h1gM4Ix7L
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Shine like a diamond pearl!
Congrats to our Film Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/esSeNl6CVR
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
And the oscar goes to!
Congrats to our Film Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/esSeNl6CVR
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018