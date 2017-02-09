LIVE: 30 MLAs held in hostage at Golden Bay resort in Mahabalipuram on hunger strike

The power fight between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK interin General Secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan continued for this third day ahead of the Governor’s visit to the state.

Panneerselvam has addressed a press conference and has showcased support from several top leaders of the party, indicating that his faction is the real AIADMK and alleging that Sasikala has betrayed Jaya and the party.

8:03pm: Sasikala leaves Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

08: 01 PM: 30 MLAs held in hostage at Golden Bay resort in Mahabalipuram on hunger strike.

07: 48 PM: Sasikala Natarajan has staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. 5 senior AIADMK leaders accompanied Sasikala to meet Governor Chandrasekhara Rao.

07: 39 PM: Sasikala meets governor, stakes claim to form government.

07: 34 PM: Sasikala’s meeting with Governor to begin soon.

07: 29 PM: Sasikala arrives at Rajbhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao along with 10 MLAs. The list of MLAs supporting her would be handed over to Governor. meeting withGovernor to begin soon.

06: 58 PM: Sasikala places wreath of flowers on Jayalalithaa’s memorial. She carried a list of MLAs supporting her. She is found placin the list of MLAs supporting her on Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

06: 43 PM: Sasikala returns from Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beech. Now heads to Raj Bhavan for meeting Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Sasikala has left Poes Garden and is on her way to Marina Beach to visit Jayalalithaa’s memorial, to seek her blessings. Sasikala spend only few minutes at Jaya memorial.

06: 35 PM: Sasikala’s Disappropriate Assets Case verdict may come by next week. The Supreme Court would not hear the case tomorrow. Disproportionate Assets case has delayed Sasikala’s swearing-in.

05: 49 PM: Sasikala left her Poes Garden residence and will visit Jayalalithaa’s memorial before her meeting with Governor. Sasikala goes to Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach before going to Raj Bhavan. Sasikala’s supporters have gathered at Marina beach ahead of her visit to the memorial.

05: 45Pm: AIADMK ministers S P Velumani, Edapadi Palanisamy, Thangamani now present at PoesGarden. Likely to accompany Sasikala to Jaya Memorial and Raj Bhavan. It may be noted Panneerselvam, who submitted his resignation on Sunday which was accepted by the Governor, who in-turn asked him to continue till the necessary arrangements were made. Later told media that he was forced to quit as Chief Minister and he is ready to withdraw his resignation if people, the party cadre and MLAs wanted him to.

05: 40 PM: AIADMK interim secretary Sasikala may visit Jaya memorial before heading to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor. Women cadres of Sasikala asked to go to Marina Beach.

05: 35 PM: Panneerselvam leaves Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor, hands over petition. Held detailed discussions with Governor on what is happening in Tamil Nadu, says Panneerselvam.

05: 33 PM: Panneerselvam talks to media, says “All good will happen”. O Panneerselvam’s meeting with governor Vidyasagar Rao lasted all of 30 minutes, say reports, during which he told the governor he wants to withdraw his resignation and that he was forced to put in his resignation.

Panneerselvam leaves the Raj Bhavan and tells his supporters he promises “good news”. Outside the Raj Bhavan, OPS spoke briefly thanking MLAs for supporting him. He said he briefed the governor about political developments in the state and discussed the situation with the governor. “Truth will prevail,” he said. .

05: 30 PM: Panneerselvam comes out after 5 miinutes talk with Governor. O Pannerselvam reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Senior party leaders PH Pandian and KP Munusamy accompany him.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Sasikala loyalist Thambidurai met PM Modi to appraise him of the situation in Tamil Nadu.

OPS leaves after his meeting with the governor. Sasikala is up next at 7:30 pm.

05: 06 PM: 10 AIADMK leaders accompany Panneerselvam to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

05: 05 PM: Meeting with O Panneerselvam and Governor Vidyasagar Rao meeting underway at RajBhavan.

05: 02 PM: Sasikala loyalist Thambidurai met PM Modi to appraise him of the situation in Tamil Nadu.

04: 53: Pannerselvam reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Senior party leaders PH Pandian and KP Munusamy accompany him.

