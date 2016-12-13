Live: Cyclone Vardah updates: Vardah moves to Karnataka, Kerala to experience heavy showers

The severe cyclonic storm, Vardah, crossed north Tamil Nadu coast close to Chennai between 1500-1700 hrs, IMD bulletin released at 7:30 pm states.

Rains and high-speed winds will continue for the next 24 hours, but not as severe as morning.

Chennai has come to a stand still, with suburban rail services completely suspended, runways shut and limited buses plying on roads due to water stagnations – a grim reminder of last year’s floods.

But the Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu government have taken precautions. NDRF teams are on stand by. People in low-lying areas are being evacuated and unprooted trees are being removed, despite heavy rains. Chennai recorded 10 centimeters rainfall since 8:30 am.