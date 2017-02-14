LIVE: Edappadi Palaniswamy claims to form the Government

Chennai, Feb 14: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala has been convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case. The court orders her and her two relatives to surrender immediately and will be sent to jail for four years. She will have to pay a fine, which has been reduced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 10 crore.

This means she will be unable to stand for elections for six years and hold public office.

The disproportionate assets case dates back to 1996. J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her two relatives, Ilavarasi and Sudhagaran, had been convicted in the case that alleged that the former chief minister owned assets far exceeding her known sources of income. After they were acquitted in 2015, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court. J Jayalalithaa has been abated in the case since she is more.

Remains to be seen whether the MLAs who were with her will now move to the OPS camp.

Sasikala’s journey ends in jail, for now.

Stay With Us For LIVE Updates Here:

Here is the text of the full judgment convicting Sasikala and others in the disproportionate assets case. Read

06.00 pm:

Edappadi Palaniswamy claims to form the Government. He Claims the support of 124 MLAs.

He has been picked by party MLAs as the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader following VK Sasikala’s conviction by the Supreme Court in a corruption case.

05.55 pm:

Who’s Edappadi Palaniswamy ?

“Who’s Edappadi Palaniswami?” is the question locals who switched off after the DA case verdict this morning are asking as the sun goes down on a cathartic Valentine’s Day in Chennai. Riot police in wait for Sasikala at Golden Bay Resort in Kuvathur and a new player called E Palanisamy at Raj Bhavan mean the Sasikala camp will drag this thing out as long as they possibly can. What’s a week or two when 20 years have passed?

05.46 pm:

The meeting between Governor Vidyasagar Rao and Edappadi Palanisamy, other leaders of the Sasikala camp concludes. Edappadi Palanisamy and MLAs along with him leave Raj Bhavan. Palanisamy handed over list of MLAs to Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

05.40 pm

Edapadi K.Palanisamy is not a fit person to hold the post; he’s fit for nothing: S. Semmalai, AIADMK MLA and supporter of O Panneerselvam. We went to the resort but we were prevented from entering.

05.05 pm:

AIADMK Legislature party leader Edapadi K.Palanisamy reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

05.00 pm:

Sasikala unlikely to surrender today

Hours after the Supreme Court upheld the trial court verdict that sentenced VK Sasikala to a four-year jail term, she may not surrender today. Reports say her lawyers are trying to buy time saying they haven’t received a copy of the court order yet, which says she has to surrender immediately.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK general secretary expelled 20 other leaders including caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the party.

A group of MLAs from her team are now on their way to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5:30 pm. The governor asked a 12-member delegation to meet him today.

04.40 pm:

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to meet AIADMK Legislature party leader Edapadi K.Palanisamy;Security outside Guv’s residence.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to meet AIADMK Legislature party leader Edapadi K.Palanisamy;Security outside Guv’s residence. pic.twitter.com/CskQCgBnMe — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

04.32 pm:

Sasikala’s legal team seeks 4 weeks time to surrender

Sasikala’s legal team attempted to buy time by filing a petition before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking four weeks’ time to surrender on “health grounds”.

Meanwhile, police sources told us that security arrangements have been stepped up in anticipation of violence breaking out when Sasikala is taken into custody. Given the fact that Sasikala is now a convict, she cannot be allowed to stay on at the Golden Bay Resort. However, there were no immediate indications that she would be taken into custody today even though a full six hours have passed since the Supreme Court passed its order.

This is at variance with the strategy adopted by police in 2014, when J Jayalalithaa (the other accused in the disproportionate assets case) was taken into custody soon after a special court in Bengaluru found both Jayalalithaa and Sasikala guilty.

04.19 pm: Edappadi Palanisamy to be sworn in as next CM Of Tamil Nadu Tomorrow ?

Despite best efforts by O Paneerselvam, the Sasikala group is upbeat and maybe able to form next Government under Edapadi Palaniswamy.

04.10 pm

SC gave a timeline for judgement, governor must have used his discretionary power to wait till things are clear: Ram Madhav

SC gave a timeline for judgement, governor must have used his discretionary power to wait till things are clear: Ram Madhav #Sasikala pic.twitter.com/cEy3KXIxYh — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

04.02 pm:

Picking proxy can never win people’s trusts: BJP on Edappadi Palanisamy

Soon after VK Sasikala and her supporters appointed Edappadi Palanisamy as the new legislature party chief, the Bharatiya Janata Party warned Sasikala that picking a proxy won’t help her win people’s trust.

“Sasikala has the advantage of being at the top of the party but she does not have the advantage that Jayalalithaa had, which was having people’s endorsement. That is a very important factor. By appointing a proxy you can never win people’s trust, which is essential,” said P Muralidhar Rao, BJP’s general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge .

If the new AIADMK leader is not able to create confidence among the people and cadres and is like a “puppet” and a “yes man”, then the party should “know that the verdict is a blow to all kinds of manipulation”, he said. The state needs a clean and effective government, he said.

Though BJP has not made any official comment on the power struggle between caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam and Palanisamy.

04.00 pm:

Floor test likely on 22nd February

03.55 pm:

OPS Speaks Governor over phone:Asks for a call to prove majority.

03:50

Sasikala’s MLAs to meet governor at 5:30 pm:

12 MLAs including Edapadi Palanisamy have been given an appointment to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5.30 pm.

03.47 pm:

Edappadi Palanisamy, the LP leader of the AIADMK leaves Golden Bay resort along with several other MLAs

03.45 pm:

Security near Jayalalithaa’s residence removed

03.42 pm:

Governor Vidyasagar Rao likely to give appointment to Edappadi Palanisamy today evening

#Breakingnews– TN Guv Rao likely to give appointment to Edappadi Palanisamy today evening to stake claim. Won’t allow MLAs to be paraded. — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) February 14, 2017

03.38 pm:

Sasikala has always pushed away the ones she did not like, Amma never liked VK Sasikala: Deepa, Jaya’s niece to Times Now

03.36 pm:

Kanchipuram SP confirms section 144 has been imposed at Koovathur

03.35 pm:

Governor invites Edappadi K Palanisami following his election as legislature party leader of AIADMK

03.15 pm:

Panneerselvam camp rejects Edappadi Palaniswami’s election

An unfazed O Panneerselvam camp on Tuesday rejected the appointment of Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK Legislature Party leader.

“Nobody has the authority to elect anybody,” was the terse response from School Education Minister K Pandiarajan, a supporter of Panneerselvam. He was responding to reporters’ queries to Palaniswami being elected the legislature party leader, hours after the Supreme Court upheld a trial court verdict against AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case.

Palaniswami was elected at a meeting of party MLAs chaired by Sasikala held at a resort, where the legislators have been staying for last few days following the revolt by Panneerselvam.

03.10 pm:

It is time restore faith and normalcy.Time to be aware cautious but determined about restoring faith of the people in the governance of TN. https://t.co/vFzRND8bNg — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 14, 2017

03.02 pm:

Police stopped O Paneerselvam‘s supporters while they were on the way to Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, where party MLAs are staying.

#TN: Police stopped #opaneerselvam‘s supporters while they were on the way to Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, where party MLAs are staying pic.twitter.com/GfTNlIqAlC — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

02:57 pm:

Pun expect, but as always Amul is utterly bang on.

02.50 pm:

People are welcoming this because they don’t want Sasikala to lead them. This is a welcome judgment. Amma never wanted her. For 30 years, she’s cheated Amma: Deepa Jayakumar,Jayalalithaa’s niece .

Deepa ducks question on whether she supports OPS, says “today we welcome the verdict”

02.45 pm: Team OPS stopped by the police on the way to the Golden Bay resort.

02.40 pm:

MLAs not ready to leave resort till Governor meets them

02.39 pm:

Leaders including Minister K Pandiarajan, PH Pandian, N Vishvananthan and senior leader C Ponnaiyan expelled by VK Sasikala :AIADMK

02:37 pm:

MLAs and MPs supporting OPS leave, reportedly for Golden Bay resort. OPS remains at his residence.

02.28 pm:

Centre has no role to play, Guv will take decision based on situation: Union Min Venkaiah Naidu on SC’s judgement on VK Sasikala

02.24 pm:

OPS and team head to resort where Sasikala’s MLAs are holed up

Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam leaves for the Golden Bay resort at Koovathur where AIADMK MLAs corralled by Sasikala over the eight days have been staying. In fact, Sasikala has also been staying at the resort since last night and held a meeting immediately with her MLAs after the SC verdict. She expelled O Panneerselvam from the party and has had Edappadi Palanisamy, a minister loyal to her, elected as the ruling party’s new leader in the assembly. Palanisamy, who is the state’s PWD minister, will stake claim to be the next chief minister, challenging interim chief minister Panneerselvam.

At least 119 MLAs are believed to be at the resort, with one MLA escaping in ‘disguise’ wearing a T-shirt and bermudas, according to a NDTV report.

AIADMK MP Thambidurai says O Panneerselvam is a betrayer. “He betrayed our party, there is only one party, Edappadi will lead us. We will file a review petition, a new legislative party leader has been elected.”

02.22 pm:

All MLAs, MPs and other AIADMK members who joined O Panneerselvam camp have been sacked: AIADMK

02.20 pm:

Will Panneerselvam’s visit to Golden Bay resort cause law and order problems?

02.03 pm:

Order not subject to appeal, Sasikala can’t be CM: Legal eagles

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) VK Sasikala in connection with the disproportionate assets case, legal experts opined that the former now cannot aspire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate Ashwani Kumar said, “I don’t think Sasikala can aspire to become the chief minister after the conviction order pronounced by the highest court of the country. This order is not subject to appeal as it is the final order. Sasikala cannot be a sworn in as chief minister.”

Kumar further said the impact of this verdict will be seen on the AIADMK politics.

“The primary need is to make the government in Tamil Nadu. Majority floor test is the only way to see who will be the chief minister,” he added.

BV Acharya, special public prosecutor in the case against Sasikala, has expressed his happiness after the apex court upheld the trial court’s judgment convicting her in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.

“I can only say that justice has been done in this case and it shows that in our country judiciary is independent and powerful. Therefore, even an accused who is very powerful both in terms of money and power cannot escape the clutches of law. Sasikala cannot hold an elective post for next 10 years because four years in imprisonment and thereafter the disqualification continues for another six years,” he said.

Constitutional expert P.P. Rao said, “Sasikala cannot contest for six years after her four-year sentence. So for 10 years, her political career is obliterated.”

02.00 pm:

It’s a fatty judgement, said the Supreme Court judges

It took just eight minutes for the Supreme Court to announce its decision that abruptly cut short the political career of VK Sasikala, a long-time companion of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, according to a report in NDTV. “You can understand too much of fatty judgement. We have taken the burden on us…we will read out the conclusion,” said Justice Pinaki Chandra Bose.

To this, the second judge, Amitava Roy, said, “We are setting aside the high court judgement and restoring the trial court judgement in full. Case against A1 (Jayalalithaa) is abated. All convicted and surrender forthwith.”

01.58 pm:

Info that Panneerselvam with police is coming at resort,this could create law and order problems: A. Navaneethakrishnan,AIADMK MP

01.55 pm:

We will file review petition, a new legislative party leader has been elected. Panneerselvam no longer party member: M Thambidurai,AIADMK

01.50 pm:

Who is Palaniswami ? A known Jayalalithaa and Sasikala loyalist

Palaniswami, a known Sasikala loyalist and a five-time MLA, is the party’s strongman from Salem district and currently holds the portfolios of Highways, Public Works and Minor Ports. He was a minister in the previous Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet, and also continued with the same portfolios. He was retained in 2016, both by Jayalalithaa and later by her successor Panneerselvam, who has since raised a banner of revolt against Sasikala for allegedly forcing him to step down from chief ministership.

01.45 pm: Karnataka DGP about the surrender

“The case was investigated by ACB. So Karnataka police has no role. The directive needs to come from Tamil Nadu home department. If she surrenders before trial court, prison department will take charge,” says Karnataka DGP.

01:34 pm:

On AIADMK, Arun Jaitley says that it is purely internal matter of the party, Centre has nothing to do with it.

01.28 pm:

Leaders from Panneerselvam’s camp said:

“Decision taken by Sasikala regarding his suspension is illegal as the court judgment says she has to surrender forthwith and hence it’s a contempt of court. Amma’s spirit is still alive. It will protect our state and its people and show us the right way.”

01.25 pm:

Read the Supreme Court’s judgment on Sasikala DA case

01.20 pm:

Letter signed by MLAs supporting Edapadi K. Palanisamy as the AIADMK’s legislature party leader sent to Governor: AIADMK

We have sent a letter to Govennor and are awaiting his reply: Edapadi K.Palanisamy pic.twitter.com/BVJanUvQJZ — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017



01.12 pm:

All MLAs have elected me as the legislature party leader, soon will meet Governor with support letter of MLAs: Edapadi K.Palanisamy

E Palanisamy has written a letter to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form the government. AIADMK presidium chairman Sengottaiyan will also meet the Governor carrying MLAs support letter which says that the MLAs have unanimously elected Edapadi K Palanisamy as Legislative Leader of the party.

VK Sasikala camp wrote a letter to the Governor mentioning that O Panneerselvan has been expelled and Edapadi K Palanisamy was appointed as the new leader of legislator. The letter further reads the Governor should invite them to form the government.

“We have the numbers and therefore we have written a letter to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to invite us to form the government. As soon as governor calls we will submit letter to him to prove out majority to form the government,” Palanisamy says.

01.10 pm: Amma’s rule will continue, make the right choice: OPS’ letter to AIADMK :

O Panneerselvam urges party members and MLAs to sink differences and “work together to keep the party united and continue Amma’s rule”, in an open letter. He says that without any other party’s support the AIADMK govt will continue. Panneerselvam also appealed for peace in the state and urged MLAs to make the right choice. “MLAs should forget temporary problems and we should unite,” he writes.

A delegation of representatives from the OPS camp will drive down to the Golden Bay resort where Sasikala’s MLAs are holed up and urge them to join up. OPS will also go the secretariat in a bit, in a message being sent, that it is business as usual.

01.08 pm:

AIADMK: Amma’s dream government is going to be set up. Except for the expelled OPS, everyone is welcome.

அம்மாவின் கனவான கழக ஆட்சி அமையவுள்ளது ……

நீக்கப்பட்ட OPS தவிர, …அனைவரும் வாரீர்…… — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 14, 2017

01.05 pm:

E Palanisamy going to Raj Bhavan, Chennai to stake claim to form government

01.00 pm:

KA Sengottaiyan to read out statement addressed to the Governor. MLAs coming out of Golden Bay resort.

12.58 pm: Police wait at the gates of Golden Bay resort in Kovathur

12.55 pm:

Sasikala’s last act as General Secretary of party: Expels Panneerselvam from AIADMK’s primary membership, appoints E Palanisamy as leader

In a new twist to the ongoing drama in Tamil Nadu, interim and soon-to-be-former general secretary of AIADMK Sasikala has expelled O Panneerselvam from the party and instead appointed E Palanisamy as the legislature party leader. Palanisamy will also be the general secretary for the party.

12:53 pm:

V K Sasikala to be taken to Bengaluru

12.55 pm:

Mettur MLA S Semmalai says: Other MLAs like me are on their way to join O Pannerselvam, who will continue Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

Legislators will make good decision in the next few days. Amma’s dreams for the party will be remembered.

The Mettupalayam MLA is also going over to the OPS camp.

12.50 pm:

The few temporary bitter incidents that happened between us should be forgotten and we should unite like always and function according to the importance that each person commands: OPS

Unfinished task left over by Amma must be fulfilled, therefore I urge AIADMK MLAs and ministers to resume their work. I thank lakhs and lakhs of people for continuing to support us.

12.48 pm:

The ministers, MLAs have to think about the overall circumstances and think what decision will be good for the party’s unity, to keep Amma’s good rule going, and the state’s welfare and act accordingly: OPS

12.46 pm:

Amma’s good rule will be taken forward. Our main responsibility is to maintain law and order. We will take forward her political ideals: OPS.

Without any other party’s support our own govt will continue:

Without any other party’s support our own govt will continue: #OPanneerselvam pic.twitter.com/pgHdRSfyVm — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

12.45 pm: O.Paneerselvam removed from primary membership of AIADMK

O.Paneerselvam removed from primary membership of AIADMK — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 14, 2017

12.40 pm: Edappadi Palanisamy becomes AIADMK’s Legislature Party leader

Four people have been nominated to consult Sashikala while she will be in prisons. Sashikala wants MLA’s to name next leader of the party . There may be two Dy CM’s in the state of Tamilnadu.One of the prominent name is Dy speaker and Former Union Minister Thabidurai .

12.37 pm:

12.35 pm: Sasikala can contest polls in 2026, but will miss it by a month

Following the Supreme Court upholding the trial courts conviction of VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, how long will she be out of electoral politics?

The trial court had on September 27, 2014, sentenced Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran to four years imprisonment, of which they had served eight months when the Karnataka high court overturned their conviction

Following the Supreme Court restoring the trial courts order today, the three of them (the case against Jayalalitha having become infructuous owing to her death) will have to spend the remaining part of the sentence in jail – that is, three years and four months which, assuming no further judicial intervention, expires in June 2020.

The Election Commission rules bar convicted persons from contesting polls for six years after their sentence is over. Which means Sasikala cannot fight elections till June 2026

Tamil Nadu voted in May 2016; in the ordinary course, the next election is due in May 2021, and the next one in May 2026.

As things stand, Sasikala, who will be 71 years old then, will have missed it by one month.

12.32 pm: WATCH: O Panneerselvam ‘s supporters in Chennai celebrate VK Sasikala ‘s conviction



12.30 pm:

After the Supreme Court verdict I am sure Governor of TamilNadu will ensure a stable govt for State consistent with aspirations of people. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 14, 2017

12.25 pm: Sasikala likely to elevate Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak: Reports

Talks are being held by the police department regarding the method of arrest at Golden Bay Resorts. Sasikala is chairing MLAs meet at the resort in Kuvathur. Reports suggest that she is likely to appoint Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as the next party chief.

12.22 pm: DMK hails Sasikala verdict as historic

DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday described as “historic”, the disproportionate assets case judgment convicting VK Sasikala, and called on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to take steps for forming a stable government in Tamil Nadu.

“Justice done after a long time, after about two decades. It is a historic judgment,” Stalin said, adding that the verdict showed how politicians should conduct themselves in public life.

12. 15 pm: Cops with buses enter resort to ferry Sasikala’s MLAs back to Chennai

Four state transport buses have entered the Golden Bay resort in Kovathur where the 120 MLAs loyal to Sasikala were holed up. Two IGP rank officers are at the helm of the clean-up ops here. A Swift Action Force and Armed Police personnel took immediate control of Golden Bay resorts following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the DA case which upheld VK Sasikala’s conviction.

Police sources said that their first preference will be to ensure the exit of MLAs from the resort by themselves.

“We will then look at the surrender of Sasikala. We do not want any convoy procession of MLAs while Sasikala is whisked away,” a police source said.

12.11 pm: Sasikala always took Jaya’s burden: AIADMK

Minutes after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK on Tuesday threw its weight behind the party general secretary, saying she has always carried the “burden” of Jayalalithaa.

“Whenever there had been burden for Amma (Jayalalithaa) she (Sasikala) had taken it on her. She is doing the same now also. #Chinnamma,” the party’s official Twitter handle, @AIADMKOfficial said.

12.09 pm: Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak seen at the resort? Will he take up the leader’s position as Sasikala’s proxy?

12.06 pm: Sasikala likely to be arrested or surrender anytime soon.

12. 05 pm: Dhivaharan, Dinakaran and even Jayalalithaa nephew Deepak at Golden Bay.

12.03 pm: VKSasikala to appoint one of her loyalists as leader of the Legislative party of AIADMK,a meeting in resort is already underway: Sources

12.01 pm: Sasikala now has few options left before her

She may make an application for review of the judgment. This application will have to be preferred within thirty days. There will be no oral arguments and a review will only be admitted if there is an error apparent on the face of the record. The chances of a review petition being admitted are slim. If that fails she can prefer a curative petition stating that natural justice was violated in her case. The chances of that being admitted are even more slim.

If she has served any time in prison already, she would be given credit for that time that has already been served. She can also apply for probation as any normal prisoner may be entitled to under the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 based on the report of her Probation Officer as to her conduct and the prospects of her rehabilitation.

11.55 am: Governor whose role has been circumspect,must call special assembly session&both AIADMK factions for way forward: RS Surjewala

Governor whose role has been circumspect,must call special assembly session&both AIADMK factions for way forward: RS Surjewala on #sasikala pic.twitter.com/2A9aOq0rLs — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

11.50 am: VK Sasikala’s brother Divakaran, and her nephew TTV Dinakaran also inside Golden Bay resort

11:49 am: Sify cartoonist Satish Acharya says it well…

11.45 am: Stalin reacts, says justice finally prevailed

“Justice finally prevailed after 21 years. We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court”: DMK’s MK Stalin

“The Supreme Court’s verdict in DA case is out today. Need of the hour is to enable an able and stable government in Tamil Nadu as per the wishes of the people of state:” Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu tweet on Sasikala’s verdict

11:42am: Sasikala in a huddle with MLAs to decide new leader :

Meeting taking place at the Golden Bay resort near Mahabalipuram on the action plan ahead. Sasikala will surrender in Bengaluru, but ahead of that she will choose a new legislative leader. So far 125 MLAs are supporting her.

11.39 am: Supreme Court conviction doesn’t debar Sasikala from running AIADMK

Speaking to News18, Soli Sorabjee said, “There is no split verdict by the Supreme Court. She can’t possibly be the chief minister. She will have to serve the sentence. However, Sasikala camp has the majority. Someone else can be nominated for the post of chief minister who is loyal to her. Her conviction doesn’t debar her from running the party.”

11.37 am: Four state transport buses have entered the Golden Bay resort in Kovathur led by two IGP rank officers.

Four state transport buses have entered the Golden Bay resort in #Kovathur led by two IGP rank officers pic.twitter.com/3ZIGGTbPEZ — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

11.34 am: Mettupalayam MLA joins O Panneerselvam’s camp.

11.30 am: Kamal Haasan reacts to Sasikala’s conviction

Minutes after the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala Natarajan in the 21-year-old disproportionate assets case, actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to say “justice will prevail”.

“It’s a old song, but still; the wrong person may win at times. However, time changes and justice will prevail,” the actor said.

பழைய பாட்டுத்தான் இருந்தாலும்… தப்பான ஆளு எதிலும் வெல்லும் ஏடா கூடம்.. எப்போதும் இல்லை காலம் மாறும் ஞாயம் வெல்லும்.. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 14, 2017

Earlier, the actor, awaiting the judgment in the assets case, posted a tweet saying “the Marina spirit awaits judgment calmly”.

11.29 am: Well done SC. Let #sasikala check out jail now. Justice would’ve been served better if order had come in Amma’s time so she’d go to jail too

— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 14, 2017

11.28 am: I was expecting the conviction: Subramanian Swamy on SC’s verdict on Sasikala

11:27 AM: Sasikala reacts to the SC verdict, breaks down on hearing

11:26 AM: Praise-worthy verdict, says Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General on the verdict against Sasikala in DA case

11:25 AM: Great verdict by SC, it acted against corruption: Ram Madhav, BJP

11.24 am: This verdict shows MLAs should not indulge in corruption in public life: MK Stalin.

11.23 am: The fine of Rs 100 crore will be recovered by the sale of the Disproportionate assets which was seized.

11.22 am:

Chennai: #OPanneerselvam‘s supporters gather outside his residence after the DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/4aeliXs341 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

11:18 am: This is a great success for Tamil Nadu people. It is a victory of truth and judicial system: Tamilan Prasanna, DMK

11:17 am: I was expecting the conviction. I don’t think she can escape the 4 years sentence: Subramanian Swamy on SC’s verdict

11:14 am: In the past whenever Amma was in crisis, I also suffered this time also I will take it upon me. ‘Dharma’ will win: AIADMK quotes Sasikala

Tamil Nadu: A unit of Tamil Nadu Police with senior officials enter Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur pic.twitter.com/XEeBS72ywC — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

11.17 am: The picture tweeted by O Panneerselvam’s official handle.

11:15 11 more MLAs in touch with OPS, Sasikala breaks down after verdict :

So, VK Sasikala heads to jail for four years. She cannot become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court decided today to confirm her and two others in a corruption case. She received the news at a heavily-guarded luxury resort near Chennai, where she had stayed the night along with lawmakers camped there for five days.

Reports say that Sasikala broke down after the verdict, but addressed the MLAs at the resort where she is holed up with them since last night.

The Hindu reports that the media has been moved out of the Golden Bay resort, where the MLAs in the Sasikala camp had been staying.

While over 15,000 policement have been deployed across Chennai, only 20 cops are at the resort

Reports now say that 11 more MLAs are in touch with the OPS camp. He already has eight MLAs who pledged their allegience to him.

11:10 am The Hindu reports that the media has been moved out of the Golden Bay resort, where the MLAs in the Sasikala camp had been staying. While over 15,000 policement have been deployed across Chennai, only 20 cops are at the resort

11.09 am: A unit of Tamil Nadu Police with senior officials enter Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur

11.08 am: I was expecting the conviction. I don’t think she can escape the 4 years sentence: Subramanian Swamy.

11.03 am: Justice has been done. Judgement shows how strong and independent is our judiciary: Former Advocate General BV Acharya on Sasikala conviction.

11.00 am: O Panneerselvam to address media shortly.

10.57 am: Senior policemen along with riot police arrive at Golden Bay resort.

10.45 am: Sasikala to be taken into custody for remaining four years of her sentence.