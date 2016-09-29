Live Indo-Pak tension : All party meet on ‘Surgical Strike’ across LOC ends, Oppn backs Govt

New Delhi, September 29: Opposition parties have conveyed their support to the Centre over the surgical strikes and the measures to protect the country and the Indian border.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had met Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi before the all party meeting and briefed her about the ‘surgical strikes’.

The all party meet which was chaired by Rajnath Singh saw a collective sentiment of support for the Centre over its ‘surgical strike’ against the terror launch pads in PoK which resulted in 35-40 terrorists being killed.

“The Government and the country are together and have congratulated the Indian Army”, said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Sitaram Yechaury also said he congratulated Indian Army on their valiant efforts.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has questioned Pakistan’s terming of India’s strike back as ‘unprovoked’ saying ,”What does Pakistan mean by ‘unprovoked’? Killing 18 of our soldiers is not provocation?” . Tharoor lauded the Indian Army’s strike as very sensible, measured and proportionate form of retaliation

Hours after the Indian Army conducted surgical attacks on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said it was a befitting reply to Islamabad.

“This has been a befitting reply from the Indian Army. This move should be welcomed and appreciated. This move has filled the entire nation with enthusiasm. This is a great morale booster for us, our security forces and army,” Singh told ANI.

India waited for external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to deliver her address at the United Nations General Assembly before carrying out “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control, Hindustan Times quoted its sources as saying on Thursday.

“We first focused on a diplomatic offensive. Sushmaji’s speech was a key element of that. And that had constrained us for ten days,” the top political source told Hindustan Times explaining the time lag between the Uri attack of September 18 and India’s response on Thursday morning.