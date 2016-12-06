LIVE: Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Jayalalithaa rests at Chennai Marina Beach, next to MGR

Jayalalithaa has been laid to rest next to mentor MGR, at the MGR memorial site at Marina Beach in Chennai.

After the 21-gun salute, the sandalwood casket was closed and lowered.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been laid to rest.

Chief Minister O Panneerslevam was among the ones who lowered the casket.

AIADMK tweets, ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Amma now rests at Chennai Marina Beach forever.’

17.58 PM: Sasikala Natarajan performing the final rites.

17.55 PM: Rahul Gandhi pays final respect to Jayalalithaa. Mukul Wasnik and Ghulam Nabi Azad were also present with Rahul Gandhi.

17.53 PM: Sasikala and her family members are seated in an enclosure near the spot of burial.

17.50 PM: Senior leaders like O Paneer Selavam, Venkiah Naidu and Pon Radhakrishnan paying their final respects to Jayalalithaa.

17.47 PM: The crowd is getting highly emotional as we reach the final moments of the ceremony.

17.45 PM: Final Salute Given. Military personnel play last post.The ceremony with full state honours has begun. The 21-gun salute is happening.

17.44 PM: The ceremony is about to begin with a 21-gun salute.

17.37 PM: Jayalalithaa’s body is being carried to the spot of burial.

17.35 PM: Jayalalithaa’s body has reached the MGR memorial site. The casket is being taken down.

17.30 PM: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on the gun carriage carrying Jayalalithaa’s body

17.22 PM: Mortal remains of Jayalalithaa brought to MGR memorial (Marina Beach)

17.18 PM: The sandalwood casket with “Puratchithalaivi Selvi J Jayalalithaa” engraved in English and Tamil awaits her at the Marina.

17.16 PM: Funeral procession crosses M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk, nears MGR Memorial

17.14 PM: Millions throng streets of Chennai to pay homage to Jayalalithaa

17.12 PM: Preparation of last rites nears completion

Preparations for the final ceremony of Jayalalithaa’s burial are near completion as soldiers from all three wings of the armed forces are being drawn in to accord her a state funeral.

17. 10 PM: AIADMK MLAs lead the funeral procession on foot

The reverence that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister earned from her supporters was underlined by the fact that AIADMK MLAs, clad in white, led her final journey on foot from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach.

Emotional AIADMK supporters are also showering flower petals from truck tops and waving party flags as they accompany their beloved leader on her final journey.

17.05: Jaya’s funeral procession

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam sits in the funeral cortege, sitting besides him is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

16.56 PM: Jayalalithaa’s funeral procession will travel about 3 km.

16.50 PM: Last rites of Jayalalithaa to take place at Marina Beach in Chennai shortly

16.47 PM: The body has reached the Anna statue at Mount Road. The procession is moving peacefully.

16.45 PM: Jayalalithaa will be accorded full state funeral

The Madras regiment of the Indian Army will offer gun salute with 5 rounds of fire from a 12 member team to pay tribute to the departed leader, according to India Today.The Navy Band has also reached the site of her burial.

16.43:Visuals from Marina Beach in Chennai, mortal remains of Jayalalithaa to be buried shortly at MGR memorial

16.42 PM: The body has left the premises of Rajaji Hall. It is now on the way to Marina.

16.40 PM: President of India reaches MGR Memorial at the Marina.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi reached MGR memorial at Marina.

16. 37PM: Thousands of people can be seen walking along with Jayalalithaa’s body. The vehicle is moving at a quick pace now.

Sasikala is crying. She is wiping tears away from her eyes.

16.35 PM: Funeral procession of Jayalalithaa underway, to be buried at MGR memorial, Marina Beach in Chennai.

16. 30 PM: Chennai stands still as the swelling crowd soaked in emotions try to catch a glimpse of ‘Amma’

Be it roof-tops or tree-tops or the roads leading to the Marina beach where are final place of rest would be, people from all walks of life are struggling to have a final glimpse of their beloved ‘Amma’. Millions have amassed near the MGR memorial to capture the moments which would soon be history.

16.28 PM: Sasikala and few other close aides flanking Jayalalithaa. OPS can also be seen close to Jayalalithaa.

The vehicle has started moving at a considerable pace now.

16.26 PM: Jayalalithaa being taken from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach for final rites

16.24PM: Huge poster of Jayalalithaa moves along with her body.

16.22 PM: Huge crowds at MGR memorial.

16.19 PM Final journey of Jayalalithaa has begun.

16:17 PM: Last batch of visitors at Rajaji Hall. A glass casket has been brought for Jayalalithaa. She has been put into the casket.

16.13 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Rajaji Hall where homoage is being paid to Jayalalithaa.

Earlier in the day, the President was delayed in his visit as the IAF plane carrying him had to return to Delhi from mid-way due to a technical snag. The aircraft had reached Agra when the snag was detected.

16.05 PM: Is Amma gave instructions about her last rites?

According to a report by Times Now, just a few days before she passed away, Jayalalithaa had given clear instructions about her last rites to her close confidantes. Her funeral is, reportedly being carried out, precisely as per the wishes of the departed leader.

16.00 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee reaches Chennai

President Pranab Mukherjee has reached Chennai to pay his tribute to Jayalalithaa, according to Times Now.

Earlier in the day, the President was delayed in his visit as the IAF plane carrying him had to return to Delhi from mid-way due to a technical snag. The aircraft had reached Agra when the snag was detected.

15.54 PM: The spot where mortal remains of Jayalalithaa is expected to be buried

15.51 PM: MDMK Chief Vaiko pays tribute to Jayalalithaa

15.50 PM: RAF personnel man the road near Marina, procession towards MGR memorial to begin soon

15.42 PM: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi reaches Chennai to pay his last respects to Jayalalithaa

15.39 PM: Jayalalithaa to be laid to rest at MGR memorial

Jayalalithaa will be buried at the MGR memorial, built in the memory of her political mentor MG Ramachandran. The site, near the Marina beach is around 2 km from the Rajaji Hall, where her body was kept for people to pay their last respects.

According to the ground reporters of CNN-News 18, thousands of people have walked the whole stretch to catch a glimpse of the popular leader and pay their respect. Several others have not gone home in 36 straight hours as they stood waiting outside the Apollo Hospital for some news about the health of their leader.

15.37 PM: Jayalalithaa was a brilliant student, & a good athlete

15.35 PM Death Certificate of Jayalalitha, Issued by Chennai Corporation

15.28PM: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda pays last tribute to Jayalalithaa

Former Prime Minister H D Gowda also reached Rajaji Hall to pay his tribute to the departed leader.

15.15PM: Burial of Jayalalithaa’s mortal remains to take place at MGR memorial, Marina Beach

15.10 PM: Jayalalithaa’s Body being taken from Rajaji Hall

According to CNN-News18, Jayalalithaa’s mortal remains will now be shortly removed from the Rajaji Hall, where it was kept for the people to pay homage. The funeral procession will now head to Marina Beach, where her last rites will be held.

15.00 PM: NDTV Managing Editor Sreenivasan Jain tweets: Media blocked from entering Jayalalithaa’s funeral site. Been told by police it’s a ‘private function’.

14.50 PM: Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar pays tribute to her at Rajaji Hall in Chennai

14. 45 PM: Thala Ajith Kumar’s condolence message on the demise of Jayalalithaa

14.40 PM: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam breaks down as Modi pays floral tributes to Jayalalithaa

An inconsolable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hugged Narendra Modi emotionally on a couple of occasions as the Prime Minister approached the casket containing Jayalalithaa’s body to pay his last respects.

The atmosphere was surcharged as Modi, amid tight security, walked into Rajaji Hall, where the AIADMK supremo’s body is lying in state.

As he walked towards Panneerselvam after placing a wreath near the body, the latter broke down and hugged him. Modi affectionately patted him, suggesting that he be strong. As Modi walked back to his vehicle, Panneerselvam again hugged him with tears in his eyes.

Earlier, the Prime Minister consoled Jayalalithaa’s close confidante Sasikala, who was crying.

Even at that time, Panneerselvam again broke down and the Prime Minister hugged him, asking him to control his emotions. — PTI

14.35 PM: Suriya pays his tribute to Jayalalithaa with his father Sivakumar

14.26PM: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reaches Rajaji Hall to pay last respects

ANI reported that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has reached Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay his last respects to Jayalalithaa.

14.20 PM: Over 20,000 police personnel deployed in Chennai

CNN-News 18 Reports that over 20,000 police personnel have been deployed in Chennai. The news channel also said that over one million people were mourning the death of Jayalalithaa in Chennai.

14.10 PM: Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah reaches Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay his last respects to Jayalalithaa

14.02 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee unable to attend Jayalalithaa’s funeral

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee would attend the funeral of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her behalf as she could not make it.

“Just got details about funeral timings of dear Amma Jayalalitha. Was very eager to be present but flight availability timings from Kolkata not making it possible,” she said in a statement. — PTI

13.59 PM: Police resorts to mild lathi-charge outside Rajaji Hall in Chennai as huge crowd gathers to pay their last respects to Jayalalithaa

13.56 PM: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM Chandrababu Naidu in Chennai to pay homage to #Jayalalithaa

13.54 PM: PM Modi’s convoy leaves

13.52 PM: West Bengal observes day of mourning

13.42 PM: CPI-M mourns Jayalalithaa’s demise

CPI-M mourned the death of Jayalalithaa and described her as “a popular leader”.

“Beginning her career in films at a very young age, Jayalalithaa later on went to join the AIADMK and soon rose in its ranks,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement.

“A popular leader of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa served as Chief Minister for nearly 15 years.”

“Under her stewardship several popular welfare schemes were launched to provide immediate relief to the common people, which left a deep imprint on the politics of Tamil Nadu.” — IANS

13.34 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects at Rajaji Hall

13.30PM: Supporters in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) shave their heads in mourning after #Jayalalithaa’s demise

13.20 PM: Supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall in Chennai

13.18 PM: Tamil Nadu turns dry for three days

State-run retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu will be closed for three days from today as a mark of respect to departed AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, the state government said.

The Prohibition and Excise Department said in a communication that all shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation and bars throughout the state be closed on December 6,7 and 8 “as a mark of respect to late Selvi J Jayalalithaa.”

It also directed that other licenced premises selling liquor should also remain closed during the period.

TASMAC is the sole retailer of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and operates more than 6,000 shops across the state.

13.16 PM: Jayalalithaa was a people’s CM

13.15 PM: Huge loss: Shatrughan Sinha

13.11 PM: First swearing-in ceremony of Jayalalithaa in 1991

13.09 PM: We’ve lost an inspiring woman who’s been a true fighter in every sense-Tamannaah Bhatia

13.07 PM: ‘Most powerful woman politician since Indira Gandhi’

13.05 PM: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to visit Chennai

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Jayalalithaa’s demise as a national loss while the state assembly was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to the departed leader.

Expressing grief over the death of Jayalalithaa in Chennai last night, Patnaik, who would be attending the AIADMK supremo’s funeral, said that she was the leader of the masses and had made immense contribution to the development and welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Moving the obituary motion on Jayalalithaa’s death, in the Assembly, Patnaik described her as the ‘Iron Lady’ of Tamil Nadu.

Patnaik said, “Her benevolent measures endeared her to one and all. The people of Tamil Nadu affectionately referred her as Amma. She enjoyed a huge mandate and was known for her administrative calibre and political wisdom. She steered the state on the path of progress and prosperity.” — PTI

13.02 PM: Jayalalithaa Ji was a true mass leader and an icon : Ravi Shankar Prasad

13.00 PM: Jayalalithaa will be remembered as a lady of strength, devotion, care & commitment for her people

12. 55 PM: Jayalalithaa a result-oriented leader: Lalu

12.50PM: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai

12.46 PM: Sasikala stands beside Jayalalithaa’s casket

Clad in a black saree, a sombre-looking Sasikala Natarajan, who remained a wall of support for Jayalalithaa through thick and thin, remained beside the casket of the departed leader as people filed past it paying their homage.

Intermittently standing up and touching Jayalalithaa’s face, which was kept in state at Rajaji Hall, Sasikala looked lost even as she acknowledged the condolences of visitors.

Jayalalithaa’s demise is seen as a personal loss for the 59-year-old Sasikala who was probably one of the few occupants of the Chief Minister’s Veda Nilayam residence at Poes Garden besides assistants and officials.

Ever since Jayalalithaa was hospitalised on 22 September, Sasikala remained with her, giving the ailing AIADMK supremo much needed emotional support. — PTI

12.42 PM: To be so successful in a male-dominated political world is very admirable: Hema Malini

“Both of us started our career together,” Hema Malini told CNN-News18.

“To be so successful in a male-dominated political world is very admirable,” she said. “We started our career together, she continued in Tamil cinema, but I went on to bollywood,” she added.

12.40 PM: Actor Dharmendra Remembering Jayalalithaa

12.32 PM: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the funerala Chennai

12.31 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee to depart for Chennai from Delhi again, after the technical snag in the IAF plane carrying him has been take care of

12.30 PM: Preparations underway at Marina beach for Jayalalithaa’s last rites

Preparations are underway for the last rites ceremony of Jayalalithaa at MGR Memorial at Marina beach.

‘Amma’ will be cremated next to the memorial site of her mentor and former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Apart from the entire AIADMK cadre, some opposition leaders, including those from the DMK, may also attend the ceremony.

Security has been beefed up at the Marina beach.

As per media reports, people have already started thronging the venue.

12.20 PM: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expresses condolences

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed condolences on the demise of Jayalalithaa and said she was a leader “dearly loved” by her people.

“Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was a leader dearly loved by her people. I express my condolences to her loved ones and the people of Tamil Nadu,” Sirisena said.

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa also offered his condolences, saying “she captured the hearts of India’s Tamil community”.

12.16 PM: Snag hits Pranab’s aircraft; flown back to New Delhi

Indian Air Force plane carrying President Pranab Mukherjee to Chennai, returns to Delhi after developing technical snag mid-air.

Mukherjee was heading to Chennai to pay homage to J Jayalalithaa, who died on Monday night.

Remembering Jayalalithaa from the early days of his political career, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday expressed his condolences and said that she was a fighter having a wonderful mastery over facts and theories.

The President recalled Jayalalithaa entering into the Rajya Sabha when he was the Leader of the House around early 1980’s, he said.

“On many occasions I had interactions with her on all subjects concerning development and administration. She had a wonderful mastery over facts and theories,” he said ahead of his departure to Chennai, where he will pay his last respects to Jayalalithaa.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu reaches Rajaji Hall

12.15 PM: 3-day state mourning in Puducherry

Puducherry govt announces 3-day state mourning from today after demise of TN Chief Minister #Jayalalithaa.

12.14 PM: At Rajaji Hall, Sasikala’s family stands by Jayalalithaa

As Jayalalithaa makes her final journey, with her body now kept at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai for public homage, one fact has not gone unnoticed — it is Sasikala and her family members who are all around her.

Sasikala, her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, Ilavarasi’s son Vivek, Dhivaharan, Jai Anand (Dhivaharan’s son), Dr Venkatesh and Dr Sivakumar can be seen patiently standing besides Jayalalithaa’s body. Dr Sivakumar is known to have closely monitored Jayalalithaa in her final days.

In her later years, Jayalalithaa did not remain in touch with her own family members, and it was Sasikala and other members of Sasikalas family who were close to her. In fact, Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa, was not even allowed inside the Apollo Hospital when Jayalalithaa was critical.

Speculation is rife that Vivek could perform the last rights for Jayalalithaa.

12.12 PM: Karnataka Government declares a day of state mourning as a mark of respect to Jayalalithaa

12.06 PM: Parliament condoles Jayalalithaa’s death; adjourns for the day

Parliament today condoled the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa saying the country has lost a courageous and charismatic leader, before adjourning the proceedings for the day as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

After paying tributes to Jayalalithaa, who was also a Rajya Sabha member from 1984-89, members in both Houses stood in silence for a brief while.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari said that in the passing away of Jayalalithaa, the country has lost a prominent leader, distinguished Parlimentarian and an able

administrator.

Describing Jayalalithaa as a “charismatic personality”, Ansari said her contribution to economic development and deprived sections of the society would long be cherished. She also contributed immensely to Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, he added.

“We deeply mourn her passing away,” Ansari said before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

Expressing grief at the passing away of Jayalalithaa, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the country has lost a highly popular, courageous and eminent public persona.

“Selvi Jayalalithaa was a true leader of the masses and her followers fondly called her ‘Amma’, meaning mother, and ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ meaning a revolutionary leader,” Mahajan said.

12.05 PM: Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. VK Singh

Deep condolences on the passing away of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma J Jayalalitha ji

The way to Rajaji Hall

11.58 AM:

11.56 AM: Delhi CM ArvindKejriwal will pay his last respect to Late Selvi J Jayalalitha at Rajaji Hall in Chennai around 12:30 noon.

11.55 AM: Superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya, Soundarya, Latha and Dhanush pays tribute to Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai where her mortal remains have been kept.

11.50 AM: Union Minister Manohar Parrikar

11.45 AM: Normal life affected in Tamil Nadu after CM # jayalalithaa ‘s demise

Read Here

11.44 AM: Superstar Rajinikanth pays tribute to Amma

11.42 AM : Condolence motion In Maharashtra Assembly

11:40 AM: Modi to reach Chennai shortly

Medias reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive at Chepauk in Chennai.

11.34 AM: K Kavitha, TRS

11.33 AM: Union min Nitin Gadkari

11;32 AM: Jayalalithaa lived her life with indomitable courage: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, saying she lived her life with same “indomitable courage with which she battled her last illness”.

“I am deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Selvi J Jayalalithaa,” said Gandhi in a statement.

“As the leader of the AIADMK and as four-times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she had a unique and deep empathy with the needs and hopes of the people, and put in place policies that immeasurably improved their lives.”

“Whether it was her welfare schemes for the rural and urban poor, her swift relief measures in the aftermath of tsunami or her vision for Tamil Nadu’s industrial development, her leadership qualities and administrative abilities were truly outstanding,” said the Congress chief.

“The Congress party, my family and I personally share the grief and pain of the people of Tamil Nadu and her devoted supporters in the AIADMK, who have lost their beloved ‘Amma’,” Gandhi said.

11.30 AM: Almost total shutdown in Chennai

Life virtually came to a grinding halt in Chennai as the city woke up to deserted streets with shops, including eateries, remaining shut in the wake of the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Public transport services, including autorickshaws, were off the roads while some private vehicles were seen plying in various parts of the city where police personnel kept a tight vigil at vantage points.

A near total shutdown like situation prevailed in the city and several other parts of the state since Monday evening itself.

The focus today turned to Rajaji Hall where Jayalalithaa’s body is lying in state to enable public pay their homage.

With even tea stalls, which usually do a brisk business in the early hours, remaining closed, mobile tea vendors could be seen dispensing the brew at some places. Hotels are also closed.

Suburban train services, however, were being operated in the city, albeit with lower passenger rush.

Long distance trains arriving at Chennai Central and Egmore stations were on time.

11.15 AM: Images: MK Stalin pays tribute to Jayalalithaa

11.00 AM: Preparations underway at MGR Memorial at Marina beach for the last rites ceremony of Jayalalitha