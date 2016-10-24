Live: Samajwadi Party Rift : Akhilesh hits MLC who compares him to Aurangzeb

Lucknow, Oct 24:Mulayam and Akhilesh shout at each other at the SP meet, moments after the SP chief asked his son to hug his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal leave the meeting. Absolute chaos at the meeting, and the fate of Akhilesh remains inconclusive. Akhilesh told MSY that Amar Singh will never be acceptable. The meeting ended in hostility, chaos and remained inconclusive.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday ruled out forming any new party and offered to step down if Samajwadi Party supremo and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav so desires.

Akhilesh broke down while addressing a meeting of party legislators, ministers and MPs convened here by Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters, outside which supporters of rival SP factions exchanged blows prompting police to use force to disperse them.

Amid protests from his supporters, Akhilesh offered to step down as CM if Mulayam so desired. Akhilesh got emotional and told Mulayam Singh: “You brought me here, where will I go?”

Reports say Akhilesh got into a scuffle with MLC Ashu Malik, a Mulayam supporter, when he compared the CM to Aurangzeb. Akhilesh objected to Ashu Malik being on stage. The MLC compared Mulayam to Shah Jahan. Other reports say Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh snatch the mic from each other. Shivpal also told Akhilesh he wasn’t even good enough to be the dust beneath Amar Singh’s feet.

Hug Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam tells Akhilesh

Mulayam and Akhilesh shout at each other at the SP meet, moments after the SP chief asked his son to hug his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal leave the meeting. Absolute chaos at the meeting, and the fate of Akhilesh remains inconclusive.

Akhilesh Yadav will not be removed

Mulayam Singh Yadav makes the announcement everyone has been waiting for: “Akhilesh will NOT be removed.”

However, Mulayam comes out strongly in favour of his son’s detractors and says he will not hear anything against Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh.

” Amar Singh has helped me a lot; Amar is my brother,” Mulayam tells Akhilesh curtly. “I will never forget the work Shivpal has done for me and Samajwadi Party. Drunkards, goons have been added to the party. You get some power and it goes to your head. Shivpal Yadav is leader of the masses. Look at PM Modi, he became PM with dedication and struggle. He comes from a poor family, says he can’t leave his mother. I can’t leave Amar Singh or Shivpal Yadav. All of Amar Singh’s sins are forgiven.”

Will Mulayam accept Akhilesh’s offer?

Akhilesh was the first to address the meeting, Akhilesh broke down while addressing a meeting of party legislators, ministers and MPs convened here by Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters, outside which supporters of rival SP factions exchanged blows prompting police to use force to disperse them.

Amid protests from his supporters, Akhilesh offered to step down as CM if Mulayam so desired. “Let ‘netaji’ (Mulayam) install a chief minister who he feels is honest,” he said. “Why should I form a new party?” he posed in an emotionally choked voice. At the meeting Akhilesh said all these years he had toiled hard for the welfare of the people. “Merey pita, merey guru hain (my father is my guru)” he said.

Mulayam Singh Saying I can’t leave Amar Singh or Shivpal

Mulayam Singh Yadav: “Amar Singh has helped me a lot; Amar is my brother,” Mulayam tells Akhilesh curtly. “I will never forget the work Shivpal has done for me and Samajwadi Party. Drunkards, goons have been added to the party. You get some power and it goes to your head. Shivpal Yadav is leader of the masses. Look at PM Modi, he became PM with dedication and struggle. He comes from a poor family, says he can’t leave his mother. I can’t leave Amar Singh or Shivpal Yadav. All of Amar Singh’s sins are forgiven.”