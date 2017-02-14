LIVE: Sasikala is going to place where she should be: Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai, Feb 14: Jayalalitha’s niece Deepa Jayakumar tonight confirmed her entry into politics.

“Yes,” Deepa said when reporters asked about her entry into politics after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Jaya’s memorial in Chennai.
Attacking Sasikala, she further said, “Sasikala is going to the place where she should be.”
The Supreme Court today restored Sasikala’s conviction in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case and sent her back to jail, making her bid to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu short-lived and sparking a fresh battle for power in the ruling party.
Image: Panneerselvam and Deepa at Jaya’s memorial.
