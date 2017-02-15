LIVE: Supreme Court refuses more time to Sasikala, Asks her to surrender immediately

The Suprme Court today declined to give more time to AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala to surrender, saying that the judgement was clear that she needed to surrender immediately.

Sasikala’s lawyer KTS Tulsi made a plea that in cases in which acquittals are reversed the court usually grants time to the accused to put her affairs in order.

Sasikala had sought four weeks to surrender

Earlier, Sasikala on Tuesday urged party cadres not to fear anybody and her thoughts will also be about them wherever she would be.

Returning to the Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa from the beach resort on Tuesday night she urged the party cadres not to fear anybody.

She said on her return the AIADMK government’s rule will be established in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday derailed Sasikala’s political career even before take-off by upholding her conviction for corruption along with two relatives and Jayalalitha.

The apex court has confirmed the four-year jail term to Sasikala and two of her relatives.

The apex court upheld that Sasikala cannot contest elections for 10 years, including the four years that she spend in jail. She was fined Rs 10 crore.