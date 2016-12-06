LIVE Updates From Chennai: Jayalalithaa is No More, Panneer Selvam sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM

Senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam takes oath as the next CM of Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/8iwCls0pey — ANI (@ANI_news) December 5, 2016

School, colleges closed for seven days across Tamil Nadu after CM Jayalalithaa death

7-day state mourning from Dec 6; 3-day holiday announced for educational institutions in TN following CM #Jayalalithaa‘s death.

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of #Jayalalithaa; the nation has lost an icon who was loved and admired by millions: President.

#jayalalithaa 's body will be kept at Rajaji Hall for people to pay last respects: AIADMK

#Jayalalithaa's demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India: Vice President Hamid Ansari.

O Panneerselvam to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM shortly. Deeply saddened at the passing away of #Jayalalithaa; her demise has left a huge void in Indian politics: #PM.

Chennai: AIADMK workers mourn the passing away of #jayalalithaa

We lost a great leader today.Women,farmers,fishermen &the marginalised dreamt through her eyes.We will miss #Jayalalithaa ji: Rahul Gandhi

Deeply saddened to learn of demise of Tamil Nadu CM,Selvi #Jayalalithaa. She was a powerful voice for the weaker sections of the society: HM

Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalaithaa breathed her last at 11.30 pm — ANI (@ANI_news) December 5, 2016

Official statement of Apollo Hospital on #jayalalithaa ‘s death pic.twitter.com/b49SATjijw — ANI (@ANI_news) December 5, 2016

#FLASH Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalaithaa passes away after a cardiac arrest — ANI (@ANI_news) December 5, 2016

00.13 Advisor to the CM Sheela Balakrishnan has reached Raj Bhawan

00.04:Sheela Balakrishnan, Shanta Sheela Nair vehicles leave Apollo

24.00 TN Chief Secy, Apollo Chairman Pratap C Reddy leave Apollo

23.532 PM: Security lined up from # Apollo hospital to # Jayalalithaa‘s residence Poes garden. DGP is at Poes Garden.

23.49 PM: Reports: Jayalalithaa‘s convoy kept ready at Apollo. Movement expected now.

23.48 PM: A few hundred policemen have completely taken over both inside and outside the hospital premises

23.45PM: Meeting of AIADMK MLAs underway at Party HQ

Chennai: Meeting of AIADMK MLAs underway at Party HQ #jayalalithaa

23.20 PM: Heavy police deployment outside Apollo Hospital

Heavy police deployment outside Apollo Hospital #jayalalithaa

23.16 PM: Senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam reaches Party HQ

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam reaches Party HQ #jayalalithaa

23.05 PM: Senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam leaves from Apollo Hospital

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam leaves from Apollo Hospital #jayalalithaa

22.35: Small Conflicts between Police and AIADMK workers infront of Apollo Hospital.

22.30 PM: Apollo sources on Jayalalithaa’s health: No improvement in condition in the last 24 hours. Situation still grave and critical.

22.28 PM: Meeting of Tamil Nadu AIADMK MLAs postponed. Party says, “It could be (held) later in the night or even tomorrow

Meeting of #TamilNadu AIADMK MLAs postponed. Party says, "It could be (held) later in the night or even tomorrow…". #JayaHealth

22.10 PM: CM Jayalalithaa “responding” to treatment being given by experts, AIADMK spokesperson says.

CM #Jayalalithaa "responding" to treatment being given by experts, @AIADMKOfficial spokesperson says.

21.58 PM: We are all hoping and praying that she will be fine soon: R Sarath Kumar,Actor and former MLA

We are all hoping and praying that she will be fine soon: R Sarath Kumar,Actor and former MLA #jayalalithaa

21.50 PM: According to the reports, there will be a medical bulletin at 11:30 pm on Jayalalithaa’s health

21.25 PM: Kerala Police issued alert for it’s officers

20.59 PM: Hartal like situation Prevails in Chennai

A near total shutdown like situation prevailed in Chennai the city with shops and other establishments downing shutters and office goers returning home early as Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s health condition continued to remain critical today.

The entire area in and around Apollo Hospitals, where she is being treated since September 22, resembled a fortress with traffic completely halted on the road leading to the hospital and a heavy police posse deployed. At the hospital, hundreds of AIADMK party workers continued to stay put and raised slogans saying their beloved ‘Amma’ should recover.

Educational institutions sent students home early in the afternoon, while several offices asked their staff to leave early. By dusk, roads started wearing a deserted look. Shops, eateries and departmental stores, closed shutters, even as people stocked essentials.

Many bus and suburban rail stations wore a near deserted look by 7.00 pm while the number of private vehicles was also less on many roads.

20.50 PM: Amidst prevailing tension in Chennai over jayalalithaa’s health, Telangana transport cancels all buses to Chennai from Hyderabad RTC

20.40 PM: There is no law and order problem in Tamil Nadu: PTI quoting Home Minister Rajnathsingh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today ruled out the possibility of law and order problems in Tamil Nadu in the wake of the latest update on the health

condition of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “There is no issue of law and order. Law and order is not a concern yet,” he told reporters.

A senior Home Ministry official said the central government was closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu all efforts are being made to maintain law and

order so that no untoward incident takes place. The Home Ministry officials are in constant touch with the officials of Tamil Nadu government and assessing the situation.

As many as 900 personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) of CRPF have been put on stand-by to be immediately airlifted from various places in the country to Tamil Nadu, if needed, they said.

20.22 PM: Jayalalithaa Shows ‘Some Response’ Say Sources, Condition Grave

Jayalalithaa Shows 'Some Response' Say Sources, Condition Grave: 10 Facts

19.20 PM: Sasikala may get key post

Sasikala Natarajan likely to get key post in Cabinet, reports CNN-News18.

19:15 PM The AIDMK meeting that went on for half-an-hour, is now over.

19.12 PM: The city of Chennai completely vacant and it is just 7pm

19:03 PM

O Panneerselvam (who holds Jayalalithaa’s portfolio) continues to be at the hospital and misses the AIDMK meet.

19:02 PM: Venkaiah Naidu leaves Apollo Hospital

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu who was in Chennai to call on Jayalalithaa has left Apollo after an hour, reports Times Now.

18.55 PM: Meeting of AIADMK MLAs underway

18.45 PM AIDMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan chairs all-party MLAs meet at party headquarters.

18.40 PM: Doctors brief Venkaiah Naidu

Even as Jayalalithaa remains on life support, AIADMK supporters weep outside Apollo Hospital. Media told to move to safer places, reports CNN-News18.

Doctors brief Venkaiah Naidu on CM’s health, while shops and petrol bunks shut.

18.38 PM: Buses from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka temporarily suspended

18.30 PM: 300 cops deployed at Poes Garden

Poes Garden, the residence of the Tamil Nadu CM has been deployed with 300 police personnel, reports CNN-News18. Meanwhile, all roads leading to Apollo Hospital have been blocked, informs India Today.

18:25 PM: Shops shut in Chennai

All shops shut, streetlights switched off on Greams Road, reports The Hindu.

18.22 PM: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu at Apollo Hospital

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu at Apollo Hospital #jayalalithaa



18.14 PM: Party flag hoisted again at AIADMK HQs in Chennai Jayalalithaa

18. 12 PM: Half mast to full

Chennai: Party flag hoisted again at AIADMK HQs #jayalalithaa

18.10 PM: Venkaiah Naidu reaches Apollo Hospital

18.00 PM: Jayalalithaa continues to be in life support: Apollo Hospitals

17.48 PM: Chennai: Party flag flying at half mast at AIADMK Head Quarters

Chennai: Party flag flying at half mast at AIADMK HQs #jayalalithaa

17.41 PM:All officers at all levels will be on duty until further orders, entire city(Chennai) stands mobilised

17.38 PM:Scuffle between AIADMK workers and Police outside Apollo Hospital in Chennai

17.34 PM: Thanthi TV, Puthiya Thalaimurai declare Jayalalithaa dead

17.22 PM: Shops are shutting down and people are rushing to supermarkets to stock. No milk or vegetable available

17.16 PM: All district collectors to remain in their respective districts, orders from the Secretariat

17.12 PM: Condition of Jayalalithaa remains critical: Apollo Hospital

Our team of expert doctors continue to monitor & treat Honourable CM. However her condition remains critical: Apollo Hospital #jayalalithaa

17.10 PM: Stay away from Haddows Road, College road and Sterling road. Completely jammed

17.02 PM: Chennai Police Commissioner directed all officer at all levels should be on duty until further orders.

16.58 PM: AIADMK MLAs leaving Apollo Hospital. Legislators meet at party office at 7 to decide future course Jayalalithaa

16.50 PM: Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy tweets that an announcement on Jayalalithaa’s health at 6 pm is likely.

16.40 PM: Many rumours being spread: Kanimozhi

16.30 PM:

16.22 PM: All police officers have been asked to rush to @HospitalsApollo now

16.14 PM: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to reach Chennai at 5 pm, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu at 5 45 pm

16.10 PM: MDMK chief Vaiko after Visiting Apollo Hospital

She detained me under POTA but apart from politics I treat her like sister. She will come out of crisis: MDMK chief Vaiko #jayalalithaa
The best medical treatment has been given, we should not speculate anything; I wish she will come out of danger: Vaiko, MDMK Chief

16.06 PM:

16.05 PM: Latest visuals from outside Apollo Hospital where TN CM Jayalalithaa is admitted. Heavy Police deployment & huge crowds present

16.00 PM: 4 doctors from AIIMS, Delhi who arrived at Chennai airport have left to Apollo. Refused to say anything on Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa ‘s health.

15.53 PM:

15.48 PM: Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa questions rumours

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa asks “PM to handle situation”, reports CNN-News18. “Why are MLAs meeting, Amma is alive,” the channel quoted her as saying.

15.35 PM:

15.33 PM: Tempers run high outside Apollo Hospitals

People are impatient and restless waiting outside Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road; tempers run high with AIADMK supporters trying to break barricades.

15.30 PM: Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao reaches Apollo Hospitals to enquire about Jayalalithaa’s health, reports NDTV.

15.00 PM: TN Governor to visit Apollo Hospital at 3:15 PM

14.58 PM: AIADMK MLAs called to Apollo Hospital one by one, MLAs asked to sign declaration, making O Panneerselvam as successor to Jayalalithaa Reports India Today

14.52 PM: Jayalalithaa remains in a grave situation: Sangita Reddy Exec Director Apollo Group

Executive Director of Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy says that despite their best efforts the CM remains in a grave situation.

14.40 PM: Heightened security arrangements in Chennai

The Hindu reports that Chennai “came under a security blanket” on Monday with at least 5,000 police personnel reporting for duty drawing up elaborate security measures to help maintain law and order in case of emergency.

14.01 PM: Jayalalithaa’s health assessment after ECMO crucia

NDTV reports that TN CM Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest during a meeting with doctors. She was then put on CPR for 30-40 minutes. Her health will now be assessed on 17 parameters and assessment is crucial after 24 hours of ECMO.

13.43 PM:

13.40 PM: AIADMK supporters eating from the floor (in Tiruchi) seeking complete recovery #Jayalalithaa

13. 32 PM: Apollo Hospital denies AIADMK claim of angio procedure on Jayalalithaa this morning, party said she was doing better after it.

13.28 PM: Exclusive : positive is that no bleeding is taking place from any vessel. Jayalalithaa’s lactic acid balance is looking better than y’day. Jayalalithaa’s physiological reserve is low. That’s the biggest challenge for the medical team looking after her at Apollo hospital

13:23 PM: Team of AIIMS doctors flown to Chennai

The Centre has dispatched a team of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Science to Apollo Hospital in Chennai where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment.

Four specialists from AIIMS will soon be reaching Apollo Hospital, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said.

The team of AIIMS doctors includes Pulmonologist Dr G C Khilnani, Anaesthetist Dr Anjan Trikha, Cardiac Surgeon Dr Sachin Talwar and Cardiologist Dr Rajiv Narang.

13.20 PM:

AICC National Spokesperson Khushbu Sundar talks to ILT on Jayalalithaa’s health: “As a woman I have greatest regard for her; she fought battles single-handedly. I was looking forward that she would get well — this cardiac arrest has been a huge setback.”

13.13 PM:

13.10 PM Jayalalithaa’s Treatment as per International standards

Cardio thoracic surgery performed as her cardiac arrest was massive, reports CNN-News18 and that it took doctors 45 minutes to revive her. It also adds that treatment given to her was most advanced.

12.50 PM:

12.49 PM:

Apollo’s latest medical bulletin says ‘Jayalalithaa continues to be very critical. Under constant monitoring.’

She continues to be very critical and is on ECMO and other life support systems, the release said.

12.47 PM;

12.40 PM: Next Apollo health update at 5pm

Jayalalithaa is on external kidney support; doctors say that they will check heart support in the next 24 hours, according to top hospital sources .

12.30 PM: AIADMK MLAs meet at Apollo auditorium, reports CNN-News18.

12.25 PM:

12.18 PM Lt. Governor Kiranbedi & Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy wished Jayalalitha an early recovery.

12.10 PM: Chief minister Jayalalithaa is improving, says AIADMK party spokesperson Panruti Ramachandran

12.03 PM:

12.01 PM Jayalalithaa on Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation device; Her lung infection complicating the case: Top hospital sources

11.54 AM:

11.53 AM: The Centre dispatches a team of AIIMS specialists to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is under treatment (PTI)

11.51 AM: Angiogram Done or Not?

11.43 AM:

Complications due to diabetes

TN CM Jayalalithaa is on external heart support and lung support; the added complication of diabetes makes her condition worse. Top hospital sources quoted by CNN-News18 say that a decision will be announced at 5 pm on Monday and that the most advanced treatment is being provided.

11.41 AM:

11.36 AM:

11.35 AM:

11.33 AM:

11.31 AM:

11.28 AM: Union Health Minister JP Nadda briefs PM Narendra Modi on Jayalalithaa‘s health.

11.25 AM:

11.21 AM:

11.17 AM:

11.15 AM:

11.10 AM:

11.03 AM: Apollo Hospital says Tamil Nadu CM’s health under close watch Apollo Hospital to issue statement at 12 pm

11.01 AM :

10.52 AM: India-England Cricket Test nay shifted from Chennai.

10.51 AM : Dr Anjan Trikha, Dr Deva Gourou, Dr G C Khilnani & Dr Rajeev Narang from AIIMS, Delhi to treat TN CM Jayalalithaa : Reports

10.45 AM : Tamil Nadu legislative meeting to start at 11 AM; All MLA across the state called for the legislative meeting

10.44 AM: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to the Tamil Nadu Governor. Governor informs HM that there is no law and order situation in the state

Tamilnadu police have given a stern warning against spreading rumours on Jayalalithaa via social networking.

Image FRom Outside Apollo Hospital

AIADMK member from Cuddalore district (Gandhi Nagar) died after seeing news about #jayalalithaa's health condition yesterday night

All MLA’s reaching Apollo Hospital. No meeting scheduled yet. They have been asked to come.

US Embassy In Chennai issued direction to it’s Citizens

ATTENTION: #USVisa & US citizen services appts temporarily suspended.

A team of 4 eminent cardiologists: Dr Narang, Dr Talwar, Dr Trehan & Dr Trikha treating Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa supporter Neelakantan dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai following stress on hearing the condition of the TamilNadu Chief Minister.

Chennai: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan leaves Apollo hospital after enquiring about Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalithaa health condition

‘Doctors Have Told Us That There Is No Need To Worry, The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Will Recover Soon’, says AIADMK Spokesperson CR Saraswathi To India Live Today.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu bus service suspended

Reports have said that the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu bus service has been suspended. According to Times Now, schools and colleges in the state are still open.

We wish #jayalalithaa Ji a speedy recovery. A team of Doctors from #AIIMS is taking care of her.

Taxi aggregators not plying in Chennai. Buses and Autos at minimal number. Most of the Schoolsand colleges remained as open.

Chennai Traffic police block roads leading to Apollo hosp (Greams Road), where TN CM #Jayalalithaa is admitted, to avoid traffic congestion.

Very concerned about Jayalalitha Ji’s health. I pray for her speedy recovery. God bless her

Heavy police presence outside Chennai’s Apollo hospital

With all blessings she (#jayalalithaa ) will come out of this situation, being treated by the medical team: Tamil actor Sarathkumar

As news broke that doctors had moved the chief minister to ICU after a cardiac arrest, several party women in tears gathered outside the hospital gate.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corp temporarily stop bus services to Tamil Nadu

AIADMK worker attempts suicide near AIADMK party office on Lloyds Road in Royapettah.

Toll gates nd all Chennai borders r blocked. No one are allowed to enter the city including AIADMK leaders as if now.

West Bengal CM #MamataBanerjee pray for #jayalalitha’s speedy recovery from Cardiac Arrest .

Top officials of Apollo Hospital leaves from Hospital.

Tamil Nadu ministers present inside Apollo Hospital in Chennai where CM Jayalalithaa is admitted, reports ANI.

Police request people to clear the way in front of Apollo hospitals.

About 3000 supporters in Greams Road at this 1.30 am.

A huge posse of police at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden.

Police and securites not allowing me to go inside Apollo Hospital says, Diya Jayalalithaa niece to India Live Today.

Crowd slowly reducing outside Apollo but security beefed up as party workers angry over no proper information given to them.

Power cuts at lots of locations in Chennai due to which people are falling prey to rumors.

It’s 1:20 am and scores people are still gathered outside at Apollo Hospital to pray for their beloved leader Jayalalithaa.

MPs asked not travel to Delhi to attend Parliament tommorrow. MPs, MLAs asked to remain in Chennai.

Meeting in Rajbhavan going on… DGP Rajendran meets with Governor.DGP briefed Governor about the security preparations taken by Police dptmnt.

All the Anna University examinations on 5th December 2016 will be conducted as per the schedule: Registrar, Anna University.

Dr. Richard was on video conference from london. Video conference done.Source

Chief Secratary Of Tamil Nadu and DGP of Police at Apollo Hospital.

Jayalalithaa's brother daughter #diya in Apollo gate..not allowed to go inside. #Jayalalithaa #Amma

AIADMK Workers infront of Apollo Hospital Againmst Medias.

No relatives of CM Jayalalithaa being allowed to enter hospital to see her.

Kerala: Security stepped up in Kanyakumari,Palakkad and Idukki following the news of Jayalalithaa’s cardiac arrest.

Police being deployed in most of the places in Chennai and in other districts.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border put on high alert. Chief Minister Of Karnataka cancels tours.

Waiting for Governor’s Media Briefing…

Main gate of Apollo Hospital of Chennai is Closed.

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to meet entire cabinet in few minutes.

Two ambulances enter Apollo now.

Situations really criticals in and around Apollo hospital,Other patients didn’t able to enter into the hospital.

Tamil Nadu police officers to be fully mobilised tomorrow at 7:00 am #Jayalalithaa #JayaHealth

After about 10 mins at the hospital,Tamil Nadu Governor leaves the hospital.

A police vehicle exits Apollo. More barricades coming up.

School Education Secretary Sabitha tells India Live Today that schools are not closed for tomorrow.

Opposition leader MK Stalin is being chartered from Madurai to Chennai by a special aircraft.

Governor Reached Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Governor may be talk to media soon.

Section 144 may be announce in Tamil Nadu soon.

All News Channel Editors are called for a urgent Press meet at 12 am. Expect a news around 12.15 am.

#TamilNadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao rushes to #Chennai to visit CM Jayalalithaa at the hospital.

MHA has asked nine companies of the Rapid Action Force to be kept in standby to be rushed to Tamil Nadu in short notice.

AIADMK cadre asking media to stop broadcasting, and not shoot. Huge crowd of Jayalalithaa supporters outside the Apollo Hospitals.

School education Minister K Pandiarajan denies rumours of school holidays.

Top Tamil Nadu ministers in the Apollo hospital, Cabinet meeting going on in the Hospital.

Schools and colleges under Madras University & Anna University won’t have classes tomorrow.

CRPF DG K Durga Prasad & CISF DG O P Singh could be sent to Chennai to supervise security deployment, if need arises:Sources

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu closed tomorrow.

Totally worried about the health of #Jayalalithaa Ji. Wishing and Praying for speedy recovery. Let's all pray for her.

Anna university examination cancelled for tomorrow after the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s health status.

Praying for Jayalalithaa ji's quick recovery. I hope she gets better very soon

Tamilnadu CM Jayalalithaa is on heart assist device, being treated by critical care specialists, reports ANI quoting Apollo hospital.

Governor Vidya Sagar rao reached chennai from mumbai to review the situation.

Dr Richard Beale from London has also been consulted and he has concurred with the line of treatment by our cardiologists & pulmonologists, Says Apollo Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been in hospital for over two months now, suffered cardiac arrest on Sunday night, prompting authorities to keep paramilitary forces on standby in and around the southern state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh enquired about the 68-year-old leader’s health in a 10-minute phone call with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who rushed back to Chennai from Maharashtra.

Several AIADMK workers and supporters of Amma, as Jayalalithaa is fondly known, gathered outside Apollo Hospital in Chennai, praying for the party supremo’s recovery.

Paramilitary Forces on standby in and around Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Para Military forces also in Stand bye Mode.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet holds an emergency meeting at Apollo Hospital.

Jayalalithaa is on extracorporeal membrane heart assist device and is being treated by a team of expert doctors Says Apollo Hospital Officials.

CRPF and CISF being mobilised from some states to be sent to Chennai.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates