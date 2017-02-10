Live Updates: Sasikala holds video conference with MLAs held at resort

Chennai: Sasikala sacks party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan from all party posts, and expelled from the party. KA Sengottayyan replaced him. Madhusudhanan had extended his support to O Panneerselvam at the latter’s residence and told waiting mediapersons after the meeting that his conscience was urging him to join Panneerselvam’s camp and he has surrendered to that voice. He said says Sasikala lacks the qualification to be the general secretary of the AIADMK and has written to the Election Commission that her appointment as interim general secretary is invalid as she was not a member of the AIADMK for five continuous years, as required by the party constitution.

05: 43 PM: Newly appointed AIADMK presidium chairman K.A. Sengottaiyan meets the held in MLAs at Golden Bay Resort. He left the resort after the meeting.

05: 37 PM: E Ponnusamy from AIADMK supports O Panneerselvam. He stated that only Pnneerselvam can save the interests of the Tamil people.

05:30 PM: Location of aides of MLAs held at resort identified.

05: 25 PM: Sasikala holds video conference with MLAs held at resort.

05: 11 PM: Madras High Court on Friday, sought the Tamil Nadu government’s response to allegations that AIADMK MLAs were being illegally detained in a resort near Chennai and 20 of them were on a fast.

04: 35 PM: “She cannot expel me as I have already expelled her from the party,” said party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan.

04: 30 PM: DGP TK Rajendrsn meets TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan.

04: 20 PM: High Court of Madras asks Police to submit an affidavit on the MLAs being hald at resort.

04: 10PM: Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan meets Governor