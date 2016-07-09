Livepure launches RO water purifier with Bluetooth connectivity

Gurgaon July 9 :Livpure has launched a Smart RO – The Smartouch Water Purifier with Bluetooth Connectivity. Smartouch can be controlled completely through your smart phone via the Livepure Android App.

Livpure Smartouch is priced at Rs 20,790 and is available with an 8-stage advanced purification system. The purifier comes with a storage capacity of 8.5 litres. The Livepure app is designed to make the users’ experience hassle free, as it alerts the life of the filter in advance and can indicate water purity. The app will also let you auto schedule service engineer visits.

On the launch of the Smartouch water purifier Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Founder, Livpure said, “We are certainly the most innovative water purifier brand in the market and our products are a living example of it. We are happy to introduce India’s 1st Smart water purifier and are confident that it will be well received by the consumers. With the Smartouch water purifier we are striving to enhance the user experience”.

Livpure Pvt. Ltd is a SAR Group company that is based out of Gurgaon